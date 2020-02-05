Here are updated caucus results in the Quad-City area

With updated numbers two days after the Iowa caucuses, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leads former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg in two of three Quad-City counties, according to updated caucus results.

Statewide, 85 percent of the precincts have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.

These data will be updated as more results are posted.

Scott County

With 50 of 63 precincts reporting, Sanders holds a slight lead with Buttigieg close behind.

State delegate equivalents (as of 4 p.m. Wednesday) Sanders: 26.454 Buttigieg: 25.626 Biden: 16.946 Warren: 16.946 Klobuchar: 12.813

Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 7,022 voters tabulated as of 4 p.m. Wednesday: Buttigieg: 1,481, 21.09% (1,849)



Sanders: 1,659, 23.63% (1,750)



Warren: 1,190, 16.95% (1,169)



Biden: 1,159, 16.51% (1,097)



Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)

Clinton County