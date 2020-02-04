Here are the caucus results in the Quad-Cities area

With results trickling in nearly a full day after the caucuses, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are the leading candidates in the Quad-Cities area, according to initial caucus results.

Statewide, under two-thirds of results have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.

These data will be updated as more results are posted.

Scott County

With about 47% of Scott County’s precincts reporting, initial results show Buttigieg beating expectations, in first place, with Sanders in second.

State delegate equivalents (as of 4:30 p.m.): Buttigieg: 15.293 Sanders: 14.0532 Warren: 10.333 Biden: 10.333 Klobuchar: 8.266

Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 4,078 total voters tabulated, as of 4:30 p.m.: Buttigieg: 869, 21.3% (1,051) Sanders: 855, 21.0% (899) Biden: 726, 17.8% (704) Warren: 691, 16.9% (675) Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)



Clinton County