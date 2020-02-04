Here are the caucus results in the Quad-Cities area

With results trickling in nearly a full day after the caucuses, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are the leading candidates in the Quad-Cities area, according to initial caucus results.
Statewide, under two-thirds of results have been reported by the Iowa Democratic Party. Results are listed below for Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties.
These data will be updated as more results are posted.
Scott County
With about 47% of Scott County’s precincts reporting, initial results show Buttigieg beating expectations, in first place, with Sanders in second.
You have free articles remaining.
- State delegate equivalents (as of 4:30 p.m.):
- Buttigieg: 15.293
- Sanders: 14.0532
- Warren: 10.333
- Biden: 10.333
- Klobuchar: 8.266
- Popular vote — first alignment, percentage (second alignment). There were 4,078 total voters tabulated, as of 4:30 p.m.:
- Buttigieg: 869, 21.3% (1,051)
- Sanders: 855, 21.0% (899)
- Biden: 726, 17.8% (704)
- Warren: 691, 16.9% (675)
- Klobuchar: 595, 14.6% (586)
Clinton County
With about 62% of precincts reporting, initial results show Buttigieg beating expectations, in first place, with Biden and Sanders tied for second. According to the returns, Warren is under-performing her polling statewide.
- State delegate equivalents (as of 4:30 p.m.):
- Buttigieg: 4.872
- Biden: 4.429
- Sanders: 4.429
- Klobuchar: 2.214
- Warren: 0.886
- Popular vote — first alignment raw total, first alignment percentage (second alignment). There were 893 total voters tabulated, as of 4:30 p.m.:
- Biden: 186, 20.8% (209)
- Buttigieg: 195, 21.8% (250)
- Klobuchar: 108, 12.1% (112)
- Sanders: 208, 23.3% (236)
- Warren: 114, 12.8% (49)
Muscatine County
12 of 23 precincts have reported from Muscatine County. Thus far, Sanders is in the lead with Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Klobuchar behind.
- State delegate equivalents
- Sanders: 4.001
- Buttigieg: 2.833
- Biden: 2.167
- Warren: 1.834
- Klobuchar: 1.000
- Popular vote: first alignment raw total, percentage, (second alignment). There were 837 total voters reporting, as of 4:30 p.m.:
- Sanders: 221, 26.4% (251)
- Buttigieg: 193, 23.1% (213)
- Biden: 141, 16.8% (145)
- Warren: 139, 16.6% (133)
- Klobuchar: 76, 9.1% (73)
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.