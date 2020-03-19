You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'
View Comments
topical alert top story

Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'

Coronavirus

This illustration shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 CDC via AP, File

The second person in the Quad-Cities to test positive for COVID-19 is credited with reacting precisely as advised by public-health experts.

Described only as a person between the ages of 41 and 60 who does not live in either Iowa or Illinois, the second person to test positive still is being treated. Local health-department authorities declined to say where the person is from or whether the man or woman remains hospitalized locally, in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said the individual was experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus and called a medical facility to describe the symptoms. The person then self-isolated as the test was pending.

"They did most everything right," Rivers said.

While the Quad-Cities still does not have a local resident who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, health department officials offered reassurances Thursday that people living here do, in fact, have the disease.

"It's in our community," Rivers said. "We know this. We may have already had many cases. We don't have a good handle on why we've had no local confirmations."

A case was confirmed in Muscatine County on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference. The individual is between the ages of 19 and 40 and lives in Muscatine County. As of Thursday, Iowa had 44 confirmed cases, and no deaths;  Illinois had 422 confirmed cases and four deaths. Nationwide, there are 10,422 cases and 150 deaths.

During a now-routine media briefing, Rivers and Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, bolstered the advice and warnings about how everyone should be responding to the pandemic's threat. They elaborated on who should self-isolate and what, exactly, self-isolation should include.

Here are the criteria for those who should self-isolate, meaning stay home, for 14 days: Those who have gone on a cruise, either domestically or internationally, in the past two weeks; those who have visited a country in the past two weeks in which a level-3 travel warning was issued; those who have symptoms or live with someone who has symptoms.

If you are self-isolating, you should: Cancel appointments, and stay home; take your temperature twice a day and, if you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, call your doctor; stay away from others in your home and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

When self-isolating, have someone else take care of your pets. While there is no evidence that dogs and cats can contract COVID-19, it is possible they can transmit it from one person to another when both people are in contact with the animal and one person is ill.

One reason public-health official are convinced the disease is more widespread than current testing data indicates is that about 80 percent of those infected will have mild or moderate symptoms, Rivers said. Many people may never know they had it.

"More testing facilities are coming online now," Ludwig said, adding that a medical provider's referral is required before a test is administered.

At a meeting of the Scott County Board of Health earlier in the day, infectious disease expert and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, Dr. Louis Katz said he is seeing some progress in the communication of coronavirus-related information by state and federal public-health officials.

At the onset of the pandemic, Katz said, he was frustrated by a lack of effective communication by some state and federal agencies, but those conditions have improved.

Some agencies, such as the Iowa Department of Public Health, often are reluctant to release disease data out of caution against identifying personal information.

"Remember: Nobody's ever done this before," he said of managing the crisis. If Katz thinks some guarded information should be made public, but certain governmental agencies refuse, he will release it, he said — provided the information does not identify individuals.

Katz also offered a stern warning of and criticism against misinformation on social media.

One piece of advice: If social-media content related to COVID-19 contains politically partisan criticism, he said, it is not helpful to the public.

Trinity halting elective surgeries

All non-essential surgeries and procedures currently scheduled at UnityPoint Health – Trinity are being postponed, beginning Friday.

The health system made the announcement Thursday, saying it was responding to the COVID-19 health crisis and helping conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, for first responders and other healthcare workers. President Trump's task force had recommended that move, as well as the rescheduling of dental procedures, on Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," the announcement states. "We believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of all and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period."

No date has been determined for resuming the procedures. Some exceptions would apply, including threat to life if a procedure is not performed, threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system, risk of cancer progression and risk of a rapid worsening in symptoms. 

At the conclusion of Thursday's meeting of the Scott County Board of Health, members remarked that next month's meeting may or may not take place, depending on what is happening with COVID-19.

Rivers responded, "I hope I can say (at the next meeting), 'Wow. Wasn't that exciting? And I'm glad it's over.' "

Preventing the spread of COVI-19

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid touching your face

• Cover your cough or sneeze

• Stay away from social gatherings of more than 10 people

• Stay home when you are sick

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News