Health leaders urging Quad-Citians to donate blood because of COVID-19 concerns

Health leaders are asking healthy people to donate blood to avoid an “unprecedented situation” as blood drives are canceled and volunteer donations drop off significantly due to COVID-19, the new coronavirus.

“We are seeing now canceled blood drives on our agenda, and we must replace those donations,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “It is very serious for the blood industry because a patient who needs a blood transfusion can’t wait.”

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which is headquartered in Davenport, is the exclusive provider of blood and other services to more than 110 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, including all hospitals in the Quad-Cities.

Winn said the local blood supply is being affected by the outbreak. Recent blood drives have been canceled, and social distancing practices have kept some people from donating.

Health experts stressed that donating blood does not put the donor at risk for contracting the virus. As Winn said, COVID-19 “presents no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply” and donors are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from donating blood.