He was born to serve

Hoogerwerf’s injury forced him out of the military. The doctors saved his leg with nine surgeries and rehabilitation. But when he looks back on his service he has mixed feelings, but no regrets.

“In a way, I feel kind of upset about it simply because I feel like I was all preparing for it from childhood to adulthood and my service was cut short. Because 19 months is short, I signed up to do four years, I only did 19 months,” said Hoogerwerf.

“Most of it was training. So it feels like I didn’t get to go out and do what I’ve always wanted to do - fight terrorism and try to eliminate it. I am kind of bittersweet about it. I’m glad to be out, happy I did what I did, but on the other hand, I feel like I got cut short a little bit. You know, I would have loved to finish out the tour with the guys I trained with.”

Upon his return home and recovery from his wounds, his deep sense of duty, camaraderie, and teamwork was channeled into becoming a police officer.

Hoogerwerf graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in law enforcement in 2011. He worked for the Moline Police Department for seven and a half years before recently starting a new job with the Illinois State Police.