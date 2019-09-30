COAL VALLEY — Luis Moreno has felt a calling to help people his entire adult life.
So in the eyes of at least one of his former colleagues, the former East Moline police officer and Black Hawk College dean of students is taking a natural step in becoming the new CEO at Arrowhead Ranch.
“Louie had a career as a law enforcement officer prior to furthering his education and then beginning his occupation in higher ed,” said Betsey Morthland, former executive dean at BHC, who worked with Moreno at the Moline college for several years. “So he has a long history of community service and specifically at Black Hawk College, where he was our dean of students.
“He was the individual who would handle things like student code of conduct issues. He’s such a likable gentleman that he’s the sort that would just stand in the lobby at the college, and students would come up and talk to him. He would ask how their week was going and that kind of thing. He was perfect in the role of dean of students.
"And between his law enforcement experience and his higher-education administrative experience, I think he’s a great fit at Arrowhead.”
The job also seemed to be a good fit to Moreno, who's not related to Joe Moreno, former East Moline mayor. In fact, he was looking at another Arrowhead position in the executive area when he noticed something about Arrowhead that really piqued his interest.
“I saw that the mission at Arrowhead Ranch was working with youth, the educational component, the therapeutic part of it,” Moreno said. “That’s what I have been doing all my life ... trying to help people.
"And from the time I was a police officer, the reason I was a police officer was to try and help people.”
He was in a car wreck as an officer, resulting in injuries that led to a career shift into higher ed, where he’s been for the past 23 years. But even movement within that career was predicated on helping people.
He realized he was missing helping the most vulnerable — defined by him as a family’s first generation of college attendees — when he was working at Western Illinois University - Quad Cities as director of student services. So he opted to take a job at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon as dean.
Now, after working four years at BHC in a similar role, the man who also serves on the Rock Island County Board has made the move to Arrowhead Ranch.
It’s not the Arrowhead most longtime Quad-Citians remember.
Its residents used to be part of a rougher crowd; Arrowhead was considered the last stop before jail or prison for students, Moreno said.
But it’s really not that way anymore.
“What we are really focused on (now) are those low- to medium-risk students who we are trying to help get back with their families and back with their school settings,” Moreno said.
“So there’s a lot of therapeutic assistance,” he said, noting that even gym classes involve therapeutic recreation.
The therapy also extends to what the school and its counselors are doing with kids after classes, he said, such as group sessions, corrective action, trauma-informed care and “making sure they are getting the individualized assistance that they need.”
The number of residents has changed, too. Currently only 11 students (with 10 more possibly being added soon), ranging in age from 13 to 18, are enrolled at the residential facility. All are male and from Illinois, the majority from the Quad-Cities area.
Moreno, who has a doctorate in educational policy and leadership studies, used to coach his sons in soccer. The youngest is now a sophomore goalie at St. Ambrose University.
His older brother works at the Rock Island Arsenal.
So now that his kids are grown, Moreno has more free time to do what he likes best — helping people.
To that end, he does volunteer work and is a past president of Quad City Fiesta, which partners with the League of United Latin American Citizens to give scholarships to students for college.
He recently joined the East Moline Breakfast Optimist Club, and he is a member of the Moline Rotary Club.
Among his goals at Arrowhead is to get the word out about what Arrowhead is now, and that it’s still around.
He’s in the process of talking with other local agencies that help troubled kids. He has joined the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, and he hopes to bring Arrowhead to the attention of local media “and talk about what we are and who we are again.”
He agrees that Arrowhead Ranch is not on the map as much as it used to be. “I think people forget about the mission that we do and where the money goes,” he said.
He’s willing to talk to any local club to tell the Arrowhead story.
It’s all part of Moreno's skill set, Morthland said, noting his police background shows he is a man who is willing to give kids a hand up in life.
“And he’s very well known in our community,” she added of the 54-year-old Moreno. “He has served in a number of different capacities. He’s an elected official. He sits on the Rock Island County Board.
“He’s extremely well known. One of the roles at Arrowhead Ranch will be to be the face of Arrowhead Ranch in our community.
“He’s already very well known, and I think this will just be an extension of that.
“He’s a great guy.”
Moreno, who has been on the job since July 16, recently rejoiced over a call from a youth who lived at Arrowhead under the previous administration. He called to express his appreciation of what Arrowhead had done for him and to update staffers on his next steps.
The youth had gone through major trauma with his family, then came to Arrowhead and completed the program.
“And he called us to say that he had a job and that he’s working on his GED because he wants to go to college,” Moreno said. “He called his therapist and wanted to share the information with us. For them to call on their own, I thought that was exciting.”