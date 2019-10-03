MUSCATINE — As he peddled into town earlier this week, Chase Clements sat higher on his bike than most people sit in a pickup cab.
Riding a unique “tall bike," Clements happily looked around the latest stop on his trek from Pittsburgh, Pa., on Tuesday afternoon. His dog, Sonny, rides on a passenger seat Clements built onto his homemade bike.
“We are riding south along the Mississippi River, following it downstream,” he said. “Before this, we rode through Cleveland; Detroit; Chicago; Milwaukee; Madison, Wis.; and hit the Mississippi in Dubuque."
When Clements and Sonny reached Muscatine on Tuesday, they had been traveling for close to two months. Clements said he left Pittsburgh in the middle of August.
This is the fifth cross-country trip Clements has undertaken. He said he doesn't have a destination in mind, but is just enjoying seeing the country.
He began his treks on a regular bike, but later began experimenting with putting together his own bikes.
Clements spoke of being able to “take it all in” on the road, as well as going wherever he wants to go and seeing what he wants to see. The cost of operating his human-powered vehicle is basically free, he added, and he enjoys meeting people in small towns as he travels.
He got the bug for traveling on his motorcycle, once taking a two-week vacation from work that turned into riding for almost a year straight — until his motorcycle broke down. Then he switched to pedal power.
When he's in Pittsburgh, he earns a living as a bike taxi or a bike messenger.
He has no particular timetable for his current trip. He plans to travel to the southern states for the winter.
“I’m going to skip all the winter of the north,” he said.
Riding a bike all the time makes a person “super hungry and super tired every day," he said. He wakes up with the sun and camps out every night. Sonny gets the chance to run and play before they get back on the road.
Each night as the sun goes down, Clements finds a place to camp. He travels about 50 miles a day.
Clements was just passing through Muscatine and said he would stop elsewhere for the night.
“You just need a decent bike that rides OK,” he said, addressing people who may want to follow in his tire tracks. “You need to figure out a way to carry what you need on the bike. I think the biggest thing is not to push yourself too high.”