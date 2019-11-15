MOLINE — When spring finally returns, you can have a ball March 22 with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, when they bring their new "Pushing the Limits" World Tour to the TaxSlayer Center, in a 2 p.m. game.
The Hall of Fame team's 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America. Tickets (starting at $20) are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com. The team last played in Moline on April 13.
New to the 2020 tour, and never been done before, include:
- Holders of 21 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year.
- In many markets, the Globetrotters will also perform their legendary pre-game "Magic Circle" ball handling warmups in the dark, using a glow-in-the-dark Baden basketball to provide the illumination.
- The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing "The Fifth Quarter," a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.
- As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.
- The team will also bring back its popular "Magic Pass" pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.
"The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception," said head coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. "Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can't wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime."