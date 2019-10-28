WHAT WE KNOW: At its Oct. 15 meeting, Chief of Police Terry Engle informed the board that the department was down by two full-time officers, which required some overtime and increase of the use of part-time officers.
WHAT'S NEW: At Monday’s meeting, Clerk Michelle Reyes swore in Bryce Frenell and Tyler Patterson as full-time officers, bringing the police department to full staffing. Engle indicated both men were part-time officers in Colona and described them as highly motivated and excited to be joining Hampton as full-time officers. The board approved setting beginning salary for new full-time officers at $22 an hour.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Trustee Steffanie Adams confirmed that a flu clinic has been arranged to take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Heritage Center. The Rock Island County Health Department will administer the vaccine. Residents should bring their health insurance cards with them; the county will submit forms for payment. Further information will be available on the village’s Facebook page and through the village’s newsletter.
The board also approved payment of the annual licensing and storage fees to Axon, which provides the village’s body cameras.
WHAT’S NEXT: The village police and fire departments will again hold their annual Halloween hot dog and candy event at the fire department building, beginning at 4:30 p.m.; candy will be distributed at three locations. Chief Dave Johnson announced the fire department’s annual chili supper was scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Nov. 9, and President Rich Vershaw informed the board that the village’s annual Toys for Tots event will take place Dec. 7. The board approved spending up to $500 for entertainment and refreshments.