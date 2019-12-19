Hammond-Henry Hospital opening clinic in Port Byron

Geneseo's Hammond-Henry Hospital is expanding into Port Byron with a medical clinic scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
The clinic, at 105 N. Main St. in Port Byron, will offer both family medicine and walk-in services Mondays through Fridays. The clinic will be led by two physicians: Dr. Kari Dodds, who will work four days a week, and Dr. Julie Brown, who will work one day a week.
Dodds, who started with Hammond-Henry in 2017, will continue to see patients in Geneseo until she transfers to Port Byron on Jan. 6. Brown is based at Hammond-Henry Regional Health partners in Geneseo. Both physicians are board-certified in family medicine.
Mark Kuhn, CEO of Hammond-Henry, said, “We are very excited to partner with the Port Byron and surrounding communities with our new medical office in Port Byron. It is a very progressive community and will benefit with a strong, local medical presence.”
Appointments with Dodds and Brown in Port Byron can be scheduled by calling the new clinic at 309-523-2015. Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information about HHH clinics, visit hammondhenry.com.