Hammond-Henry Hospital opening clinic in Port Byron

Geneseo's Hammond-Henry Hospital is expanding into Port Byron with a medical clinic scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The clinic, at 105 N. Main St. in Port Byron, will offer both family medicine and walk-in services Mondays through Fridays. The clinic will be led by two physicians: Dr. Kari Dodds, who will work four days a week, and Dr. Julie Brown, who will work one day a week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodds, who started with Hammond-Henry in 2017, will continue to see patients in Geneseo until she transfers to Port Byron on Jan. 6. Brown is based at Hammond-Henry Regional Health partners in Geneseo. Both physicians are board-certified in family medicine.

Mark Kuhn, CEO of Hammond-Henry, said, “We are very excited to partner with the Port Byron and surrounding communities with our new medical office in Port Byron. It is a very progressive community and will benefit with a strong, local medical presence.”

Appointments with Dodds and Brown in Port Byron can be scheduled by calling the new clinic at 309-523-2015. Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information about HHH clinics, visit hammondhenry.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.