GENESEO - The Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation has surpassed its fundraising goal for the $1.5 million emergency department update.
Earlier this year the hospital received a $1 million USDA loan at zero percent interest for 10 years and the Foundation pledged to raise the $500,000 balance.
Darcy Hepner, hospital Foundation manager, said, “We are excited to announce that we exceeded our goal and are at $638,000.”
During the last 10 months, the emergency department has been undergoing a renovation and the first half of the project was recently completed.
During construction, the department was split in two – with one half under construction and the other half in operation.
The renovated space of the department is now open and has been approved by the Illinois Department of Health.
Patients who come to the emergency department on their own should enter through the new north entrance which is at the main entrance to the hospital.
The last half of the project is now underway and demolition has begun on the east side of the emergency department. During the renovation of this space, all ambulance traffic will be routed through the north entrance or the main entrance. Ambulance traffic will return to the east side when the project is completed.
In an effort to keep operating the current emergency department during the renovation, a multi-phase approach is being used.
Construction of Phase 1 began in March and included demolition work, framing, drywall, taping, finishing, and ceiling grids. The first phase also included the completion of a clean room for clean supplies and a dirty room for soiled items.
It also involved updating the lobby area for easier traffic flow.
The hospital’s emergency department space was designed 25 years ago.
The emergency department is 3,900 square feet and much of the new design has taken place within the existing department area.
The department previously was able to accommodate fewer patients than are now seen at the hospital and the current renovation will provide a total of five exam rooms.
In addition, there is an updated reception area, a triage room and there will be an updated nurses’ station with line-of-sight visibility to all exam rooms.
The remodeled space also will have a multi-use safe or universal room.
Each exam room has been enlarged and modernized with glass and aluminum sliding doors, compared to the previous curtain concept.
The department did not have separate entrances for ambulances and walk-in traffic so everyone came in and left the same way. The new design offers an entrance for walk-in emergency patients and another ambulance entrance.