'Hamilton' star Renee Elise Goldsberry to sing with Quad City Symphony in May 2021

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning actress and vocalist Renée Elise Goldsberry will join the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, May 15, 2021, for an evening of Broadway, pop, and soul favorites at Davenport's Adler Theatre.
A 49-year-old native of San Jose, Calif., Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway hit "Hamilton" in 2015-16.
Under QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith, the 2021 program will feature selections from "Hamilton," "Rent," and "The Lion King," plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more.
Pre-sale for new and returning subscribers begins March 4, 2020, at 9 a.m., and tickets open to the general sales on Oct. 5, 2020, available at QCSO.org, 563-322-7276, and at the QCSO box office at 327 Brady St., Davenport.
The QCSO will announce the entire 2020-21 season lineup, including the theme for the Riverfront Pops, on the evening of March 3, 2020.
Goldsberry received the Tony, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the hip-hop sensation, "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's retelling of the life of Alexander Hamilton.
Since winning the Tony, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s "The Get Down" for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO’s "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" opposite Oprah Winfrey. Goldsberry is currently starring in the Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
Prior to "Hamilton," her stage appearances include an Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play "Good People," as well as originating the role of Nettie in the Broadway stage version of "The Color Purple" (2005-06).
Goldsberry made her Broadway debut in "The Lion King" in 1997 and was the last Mimi in "Rent" in 1996. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for the Public Theater’s New York Shakespeare Festival, where "Hamilton" originated in January 2015.
Her television appearances include her recurring roles on "The Good Wife," and "Law & Order: SVU." Goldsberry was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on "One Life to Live." On film, she appeared most recently in "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in "Every Secret Thing" with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.