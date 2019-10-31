The first measurable snowfall recorded on Halloween in the Quad-Cities sent drivers scrambling for snow brushes and trick-or-treaters scurrying for coats.
David Sheets, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said 4.7 inches of snow fell in Moline, with 4.5 inches in Davenport.
The last time there was snow on Halloween was in 1954, when there was a trace. “We’ve never had measurable snowfall in Moline on the calendar date for Halloween,” Sheets said. (Moline is the official records site.) This is the first time in our records going back to the 1800s there has been measurable snowfall on Halloween day.”
The coldest high temperature is 34 degrees on 1874, he said. Early Thursday, Moline measured 31, but the warmest part of the day was later, he said. “We could set a new coldest high temperature.”
The wet snow covered many roads and highways, which made driving a challenge for early-morning commuters.
Davenport police responded to crashes Thursday throughout the city: 16 crashes were reported between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Three reported minor injuries, with all other only damage. But not all the crashes were necessarily weather-related, police said.
The snow emergency for Davenport was cancelled Thursday, so vehicles can park on streets downtown. Parking in downtown ramps remains free until 7 a.m. Friday.
Snow stops, cold stays
The snow is over for the most part, but the cold will hang around for a bit. Friday will stay cold, with a possibility of just a little rain or snow in the afternoon, he said.
Highs will be in the 30s for Friday, he said. “Temperatures will gradually be a little warmer over the weekend,” he said, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
“The good news is we don’t have any storms out there, at least for the next five days,” Sheets said. “It’s more a like a December forecast the next few days than going into November.”
Quad-Citians might feel the cold even more with the “fall back” transition to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday – darkness will arrive earlier in the day.
Shovels and snow throwers
Lisa Trevor, of Trevor True Value Hardware, Moline, said customers sought pet-friendly ice melt and salt on Thursday.
“They’ve also been looking for snow-blowers and snow-blower parts, and also snow shovels and brushes,” she said. Gloves and hats were selling briskly, too, along with tube sand – 60-pound bags of sand drivers use to help weigh down trucks and other vehicles for added traction.
“Sad to say, we’ve had some customers who shoveled going to work, and then they came home and the snow shovel was no longer there,” Trevor said. “So they need another one.”
“We were so ready for this,” she said. “After last year, we were ready!”
“Most people don’t buy snow throwers in October,” said Janet Freeborn, assistant manager of the lawn and garden department at K & K True Value Hardware, Bettendorf. “But last year, when we got that snow in January and February, they got stuck.” The store was almost sold out early Thursday afternoon, with another order coming in Friday.
Customers sought ice melt, too, Freeborn said. “The worst thing you can do for grass is put salt on it. Salt makes it hard for the grass to grow back,” she said.
Helpful to outdoor plants
Snow, on the other hand, just adds needed moisture to soil and roots, said William Brunkan, of Bettendorf, a Master Gardener who volunteers with the Scott County Extension Master Gardeners, said a very early frost would be more of a problem than early snow.
"Plants need moisture through the winter,” he said. Thus far, they have had a healthy amount of moisture.
The wet snow did stick to leaves, which are falling. “We’re seeing a lot of leaf drop because of the weight of the snow,” he said.