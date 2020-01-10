Habitat mission: Building stability, breaking cycle of poverty

As Habitat for Humanity begins its 27th year in the Quad-Cities, executive director Kristi Crafton looks forward to continuing the work of building permanent housing that leads to stability for people and neighborhoods and breaks the cycle of poverty.
"If we truly want to get people out of poverty, we have to get them into home ownership," she said from Habitat's office off Davenport's East Kimberly Road.
Four homes were finished in 2019 — two in Davenport and one each in Moline and East Moline — and four are in process.
Since its beginning, the nonprofit has built 114 homes in the Quad-Cities; the number is limited only by how much money it generates, so fund-raising is constant.
The organization also works to help revitalize the Floreciente neighborhood of Moline, builds handicapped-accessible ramps (eight in 2019), does home repairs and operates a very successful ReStore resale shop that stocks everything from building materials to medical equipment.
The home repair program is new; in February 2019, Habitat merged with Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit specializing in repairs to existing homes so people can continue living where they are. The merger created efficiencies that made money go farther, Crafton said.
In 2019, the organization completed 24 repair projects ranging from $500 to $5,000 each, with most in the $2,000 to $2,500 range, Steve Barton, manager of the program, said.
Bathroom re-dos and porch repairs topped the list.
ReStore: The shop opened 17 years ago with the goals of diverting materials from the landfill by accepting for sale gently used building materials that otherwise might be thrown away; providing materials to the public at a discount; and raising money for Habitat home-building.
The store has been successful beyond its founders' wildest dreams.
Since its beginning, 14.5 million pounds of product have been diverted from the landfill, and the store has become Habitat's largest single stream of revenue, versus donations and grants.
"It raised $300,000 last year," Crafton said. "That's huge. We would be down to (building) one house a year without ReStore." In total, money raised through ReStore has paid for 16 homes, she said.
A big boost to ReStore's business came 7½ years ago when it began selling home health items, such as wheelchairs, walkers and high-rise seats for toilets for about one-third the cost of retail.