Habitat mission: Building stability, breaking cycle of poverty

As Habitat for Humanity begins its 27th year in the Quad-Cities, executive director Kristi Crafton looks forward to continuing the work of building permanent housing that leads to stability for people and neighborhoods and breaks the cycle of poverty.

"If we truly want to get people out of poverty, we have to get them into home ownership," she said from Habitat's office off Davenport's East Kimberly Road.

Four homes were finished in 2019 — two in Davenport and one each in Moline and East Moline — and four are in process.

Since its beginning, the nonprofit has built 114 homes in the Quad-Cities; the number is limited only by how much money it generates, so fund-raising is constant.

The organization also works to help revitalize the Floreciente neighborhood of Moline, builds handicapped-accessible ramps (eight in 2019), does home repairs and operates a very successful ReStore resale shop that stocks everything from building materials to medical equipment.