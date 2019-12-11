Group that supports foster families expands to second location in Geneseo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We also host three annual appreciation events for families — Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner, Celebration of Families Picnic, and our upcoming Shopping for Siblings event,” Rahn said.

Foster Hope recently received a $10,000 Nation of Neighborhood Award from Royal Neighbors of America. "We are so very grateful to Jon and Renee Hamer for nominating us for this special award,” she said. “With these funds, we look forward to expanding our services for teens in care and offering a scholarship for college expenses.”

The Rahns' son Jordan died unexpectedly in October 2013 at the age of 19 while playing football with friends.

They have turned their loss into a means of helping children in foster care. The couple established the annual Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run, which is held each year in August. Proceeds from the annual event are used to support Foster Hope.

“Due to the success of the annual JRFY Run, we have been able to use the proceeds to launch and now help maintain Foster Hope,” Rahn said.

“I know Jordan is smiling down on us in approval for what we are doing in his memory,” his mother said.