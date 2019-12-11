Group that supports foster families expands to second location in Geneseo

GENESEO — “Foster Hope is grateful” were the first words from Lola Rahn as she shared the news of having recently acquired a location for a second Foster Hope, a nonprofit organization that supports foster families in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.
In 2017, Rahn and her husband, Ryan, opened Foster Hope at 107 S. State St. in Atkinson, in the former Atkinson Grade School building, where foster parent training classes and support group meetings are held and where items needed by foster families are collected and distributed.
The Rahns recently opened Foster Hope – Gen, at 111 E. Exchange St., Geneseo.
“The Geneseo location is used primarily for household items from our retail donation partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond," Lola Rahn said. "These household goods are to help teens transitioning from foster care to independent living or attending college.”
"We currently serve families in Henry, Rock Island, Mercer and Whiteside counties,” she said. “Our services are available to families licensed through Bethany for Children & Families, Center for Youth & Family Services, DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services), and Lutheran Social Services.”
In addition to support group meetings, Foster Hope offers clothes (sizes newborn to 12/14), diapers, infant equipment, and other items needed for children who have been placed in foster care.
You have free articles remaining.
“We also host three annual appreciation events for families — Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner, Celebration of Families Picnic, and our upcoming Shopping for Siblings event,” Rahn said.
Foster Hope recently received a $10,000 Nation of Neighborhood Award from Royal Neighbors of America. "We are so very grateful to Jon and Renee Hamer for nominating us for this special award,” she said. “With these funds, we look forward to expanding our services for teens in care and offering a scholarship for college expenses.”
The Rahns' son Jordan died unexpectedly in October 2013 at the age of 19 while playing football with friends.
They have turned their loss into a means of helping children in foster care. The couple established the annual Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run, which is held each year in August. Proceeds from the annual event are used to support Foster Hope.
“Due to the success of the annual JRFY Run, we have been able to use the proceeds to launch and now help maintain Foster Hope,” Rahn said.
“I know Jordan is smiling down on us in approval for what we are doing in his memory,” his mother said.
The Rahns have had over 50 foster children in their home, some only for a day or two and other for months or even years. ”We are especially blessed to have adopted two of our five children from foster care,” Rahn said.
“Having our location in Geneseo has helped us become more visible to the community, which has gained more awareness for our cause,” she said. “We are blessed to have several area churches reaching out to help us this holiday season. It has always been a prayer of mine to see local churches become more invested in the foster-care community.”