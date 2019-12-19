Grateful mom: Reunited with kids, she'll use Santa Fund gift to make a home for them

"Thank God; we needed it," Hall said of the Santa Fund assistance. "This has always been home. I want to create rooms in the basement so kids have rooms there."

They have beds, but they need to build walls and install new flooring, lighting, furniture, and a toilet and sink. They plan to buy equipment and tools they need to do the remodeling.

"Oh, my gosh! I'm so grateful," Hall said. "I can't wait. I'm hoping for the new year. I've been recruiting friends to help. I love doing stuff like that. Google is amazing to find things."

Howard said it's remarkable for someone who had such a difficult situation to overcome it with such fortitude and positivity.

"If they have the right support, they're usually successful," she said. "I help advocate for them. If you have children removed from you, you're angry. We help families focus that energy, and use it to their advantage."

HOW SANTA FUND WORKS

The Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund has been helping children, seniors and families in the Illinois Quad-Cities since 1908.

The fund offers help to people in need who are nominated by local social service agencies and churches.