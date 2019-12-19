Grateful mom: Reunited with kids, she'll use Santa Fund gift to make a home for them

Adriene Hall was particularly grateful on Thanksgiving this year and is looking forward to another gift in the new year.
The 37-year-old former Rock Island resident is the mother of three. Her two youngest children — now a 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy — were in the foster care system for about two years and were returned to her the day before Thanksgiving. She shares custody of an 11-year-old daughter with that daughter's father.
"I made bad choices, dabbled in drugs, got myself clean, did all my classes," Hall said recently. She worked with Bonnie Howard of the Family Advocacy Center at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island, who nominated her for a $1,000 gift from the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.
"I love that lady," Hall said. "Classes with Bonnie — I learned so much. I learned patience, forgiveness, learned parenting, all kinds of things."
Hall and her two youngest recently moved back to her childhood home in Preemption to live with her 60-year-old father, who has mobility issues. They plan to use the Santa Fund money to help renovate their basement to create new living quarters.
"She's very excited everyone is home," Howard said. "Dad will have his space; they'll have their space. She squealed when I called and told her about the fund. It's the most wonderful thing. I've been in the health service field for a long time, and this is one of the most rewarding positions I've had."
"Thank God; we needed it," Hall said of the Santa Fund assistance. "This has always been home. I want to create rooms in the basement so kids have rooms there."
They have beds, but they need to build walls and install new flooring, lighting, furniture, and a toilet and sink. They plan to buy equipment and tools they need to do the remodeling.
"Oh, my gosh! I'm so grateful," Hall said. "I can't wait. I'm hoping for the new year. I've been recruiting friends to help. I love doing stuff like that. Google is amazing to find things."
Howard said it's remarkable for someone who had such a difficult situation to overcome it with such fortitude and positivity.
"If they have the right support, they're usually successful," she said. "I help advocate for them. If you have children removed from you, you're angry. We help families focus that energy, and use it to their advantage."
