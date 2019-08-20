A meeting of the Quad-Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive, with discussion about how communities might lower their flood insurance premiums.
The alliance has received a $3,500 grant from Iowa American Water that it is making available to communities to apply for enrollment in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System.
Acceptance into this program can lower premiums, but the application process requires a lot of documentation, Carol Downey, program manager for River Action Inc., explained. The grant money could help with that, she said.
About 75 communities comprise the alliance footprint, but only three — Moline, Davenport and Rock Island County — are enrolled, she said.
The base rating begins at 10, and a variety of activities takes the rating toward the best rating of 1, which earns the largest flood insurance discounts. The activities themselves provide benefits to the community in reduced or avoided flood damage, quicker recovery, and stricter floodplain regulations to continue these benefits into the future, Downey said.
Moline, Davenport and Rock Island County are rated eight, eight, and seven, respectively and currently earn modest discounts on flood insurance premiums.
In addition to a discussion of the grant, Josh Cackley from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will review the evaluation of 2019 flooding and flood fighting efforts.
The alliance that grew out of the 2018 Upper Mississippi River Conference sponsored by River Action Inc. has a goal of sharing information on flood prevention, mitigation, insurance and floodplain management through quarterly meetings.
The alliance includes parts of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Whiteside, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois.
Discussions are geared toward city/county/village leaders and administrators; emergency management personnel; floodplain managers; public works personnel; local and state-level elected officials; residents and property owners in the region.
For more information, contact Downey at River Action at 563-322-2969 or cdowney@riveraction.org