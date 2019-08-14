ANNAWAN – Grain’d Co. was born out of Julie Campbell’s desire to create a small town collective, bringing together local makers and small businesses.
In the storefront at 303 West Front St., visitors will find a mix of vintage, rustic, handmade and new home decor. In addition to floral items, gifts, furniture, boutique apparel, graphic-designed apparel, bags, and accessories. There is also a coffee/smoothie bar. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 309-749-8235.
The business name combines Campbell’s love of woodworking, clothing, and coffee. “The grain of the wood, the grain of the fabric and in a slightly stretched way, a grain of coffee,” she said.
She has room for more vendors at Grain’d Co. and anyone interested in joining Campbell’s venture is asked to contact her online at julie@grainedco.com. She requests photos and information about the products being offered.
“I am actively seeking a handmade card maker,” Campbell said.
Campbell previously had an online business for her woodworking and T-shirts.
“I homeschooled my children and once they started public school, the opportunity arose to have a storefront and I felt like it was the next step for me,” she said.
Being a new business owner is a bit scary for Campbell, “Doing it all alone is really overwhelming at times. Opening the business has been a dream of mine for many years, but being in such a small community I never thought I would be able to make it a reality, but here we are.”