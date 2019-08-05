MOLINE — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., spoke out Monday morning against two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, condemning the violence and calling for tighter gun laws.
During a stop in Moline at the Community Health Care Clinic, 1106 4th Avenue, Durbin said legislators need to come together to stop gun violence.
In El Paso on Saturday, a 21-year-old is accused of killing 21 people and injuring 25 others at a Walmart. Less than 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, nine people were shot dead and 27 were injured when a 24-year-old opened fire with a modified semi-automatic rifle before being killed by an officer 30 seconds later.
"El Paso and Dayton this past weekend are grim reminders that there is work to be done when it comes to gun safety in America," Durbin said. "You wonder, is this it? Is this the tipping point? Will America finally say, 'enough is enough' when innocent people are killed at a Walmart in large numbers and others who were out enjoying themselves in an evening in Dayton, mowed down by assault-type weapons. Are we finally going to do something? I hope the answer is yes."
Durbin referenced the Sandy Hook school shooting in Dec. 2012 in which 26 people, including 20 children ages six to seven-years-old were shot dead in their classrooms, and asked why that tragedy was not the call for action against gun violence.
"Why wasn't that the tipping point?" Durbin said. "Why wasn't it the movie theater in Colorado and on and on and on. The question is whether political leaders in this country of both parties will step up and do something about it and not just give thoughts and prayers. We've got to do more; gun safety is critically important.
"We need real background checks to make sure guns don't end up in the hands of people who should never own them, particularly those with a felony record. We know it isn't just the gun-show loophole; it's the Internet loophole. People are buying guns on the Internet with no background checks whatsoever in this country."
Durbin said 53 people also were shot in Chicago over the weekend and seven died.
"There's no way you can say the founding fathers believed the Second Amendment should result in this," he said. "It is just out of control."
Durbin also called on parents to make sure their guns are securely stored, saying youth who committed school shootings did so with their parents' weapons.
He said red-flag legislation is needed in order to bring attention to those who exhibit unusual behavior or post threats of violence on social media.
Durbin also criticized President Trump for a Tweet he posted Monday morning in which he appears to suggest immigration could be to blame for the shootings. Trump wrote, "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform."
"I thought the president's Tweet this morning somehow linking immigration reform to this issue was obscene," Durbin said. "There is no connection. Putting kids in cages at the border for longer periods of time will not stop mass shootings in America. These are two different issues. I'm sorry the president brought the two together.
"When the FBI Director, Mr. (Christopher) Wray came before the Judiciary Committee two weeks ago, I asked him about these white nationalists and white supremacist groups," Durbin said. "FBI statistics say (white supremacists) are the number one domestic terrorism cause of death in America for the last 15 years. (Wray) conceded the fact that they need to do more at the FBI. We need to take these organizations seriously and the hate they are spreading, which is leading to this awful violence."
Durbin said legal, responsible gun owners have a duty to speak out against those who abuse firearms and the illicit process through which guns can be obtained.
The senator said outlawing bump stocks is not enough, noting the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 2017, in which 58 people were killed when a bump stock allowed a rifle to fire rounds similar to an automatic weapon.
Durbin agreed that gun lobby groups have too much influence in Washington.
"I wish no lobby were more powerful than common sense," he said. "Common sense tells us if it isn't safe for us to send our kids to school — if my first grader is being alerted as to what to do if a shooter shows up in her school, hasn't it reached the point where everybody says, 'enough?'
"We want to protect your Second Amendment rights, but we want to protect our kids and innocent people first."