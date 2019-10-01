WHAT WE KNOW: At the Sept. 17 meeting of the Carbon Cliff village board, Jack Kusek of IMEG presented the board with the scope of work needed to address the village’s radium levels in its water system along with three options to correct the situation; Kusek recommended the reverse osmosis option.
WHAT HAPPENED: On hand at Tuesday’s meeting was Loren Rains of IMEG to answer any questions the board had. No questions were posed and the board passed a motion to approve the reverse osmosis/hydrous manganese oxide/ion exchange method for treating radium as outlined in Kusek’s report.
Also approved was an ordinance to execute a promissory note in the amount of $171,368.50 at 3% interest with Blackhawk Bank & Trust for a commercial loan to refinance the Orchard Court drainage project. The board also ratified Village President Bill Hintz’s approval for McClintock Trucking and Excavating, Inc. to grade the ditches from 1st Street to the pond along 1st Avenue.
WHAT’S NEXT: Nick Gottwalt will work with the village’s attorneys to draft a letter that will address blighted property within the village.
-- CHRIS HICKS