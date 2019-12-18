Virgil Mayberry protests Sargent's appointment to vacant county board seat

"They are professional," Mayberry replied. "This is ... "

Brunk told Mayberry he was out of order and reminded him again to be professional.

"After the next election, someone else will be sitting in that seat you're sitting in now," Mayberry warned Brunk. "The Republicans weren't vetting anybody. You and your cohorts did."

"Your three minutes are up," Brunk said, ending Mayberry's comments. "I would like to clarify the facts of this appointment. Ms. Mayberry was consulted more than once. She was asked whether she had anyone she would recommend or names of someone who would be interested in serving out the term. She indicated she did not have anyone in mind.

"Ms. Sargent's appointment is fully within the law," Brunk said. "Her voting record reflects enough Democratic activity that she can be appointed to fill the term as a Democrat. She is a respected member of the community and very active in the community. Appointing her to the board would be best for the citizens of District 20."