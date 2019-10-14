U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California brings her presidential campaign to the Quad-City area this week as she returns to the first-in-the-nation caucus state following the upcoming televised Democratic debate.
Harris will visit Davenport with a town hall-style event at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Rogalski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St. Ambrose University, Davenport, according to her campaign.
Prior to the town-hall, Harris will be in Tipton at 3 p.m. for a meet-and-greet at a home at 1516 Red Star Road. On Friday, she'll be at a house party at 10:45 a.m. at a home at 1628 Crestline Drive, Clinton.
Before her Quad-City visit, Harris will hold another town hall at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Seven Hills Event Center, Dubuque.
Harris is one of a dozen Democrats who will participate in the live televised debate today in Ohio. Nineteen Democrats are still competing in the race to win the party’s nomination for a chance to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump in November 2020.
The campaign asks those interested in attending the forums RSVP at mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/134826/.