Billionaire Tom Steyer, a 2020 candidate, will visit Davenport for a meet-and-greet on Thursday evening while 10 of his Democratic rivals prepare to take center stage in Houston during the third nationally televised presidential debate.
Steyer’s campaign event, focused on labor issues, will begin at 5 p.m. in Downtown Davenport’s RiverCenter. Steyer did not meet the minimum 2% national polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for the debate.
A New Yorker who’s begun using his personal wealth to boost his own political profile, Steyer made his fortune as a hedge fund manager with Farallon Capital Management, a firm he founded in 1986 and left in 2012. His estimated net worth is $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.
As he eyes the White House, Steyer is also making other campaign stops in southeastern Iowa – a critical battleground for the Iowa Democratic caucuses. He’ll visit Iowa City on Thursday afternoon and hit Clinton and Maquoketa on Friday.
More than two dozen candidates have sought the Democratic nomination, the largest field of inter-party contenders in history. Some have dropped out in recent weeks after failing to make the debate stage, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is another 2020 candidate who has decided to campaign in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, after being shut out of the debate.
Bullock is scheduled to make two campaign stops in central Iowa alongside former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack on Thursday. He has another one in Des Moines on Friday.
Meanwhile, the 10 presidential candidates debating live from Houston will go on air at 7 p.m.Thursday CST.
They are former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Andrew Yang, a New York businessman; ex-U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; and Julian Castro, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.