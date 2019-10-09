CEO Dan Portes, a mayoral candidate who placed third in Davenport's primary election Tuesday by a razor-thin margin, says he is waiting to see whether more absentee ballots could push him over the top before deciding whether to call for a recount.
In a mayoral primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a November runoff. Unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor's Office show Portes, the founder of an area recruiting company and a longtime member of the Quad-Cities business community, fell short of second place by eight votes.
Alderman Mike Matson was a clear winner Tuesday with 33% of the vote. Alderwoman Rita Rawson took second-place with 23% but her victory could revert to Portes if enough absentee votes go in Portes’ favor.
Meanwhile, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said her office will continue to count ballots that come in by mail until noon Thursday. She said 12 eligible ballots have come in on so far that will be counted.
Portes has until Friday to request a recount if he wants one.
Rawson said Wednesday she is “cautiously happy” about the immediate results but remains concerned about the outcome given the closeness of her victory. She also welcomed the possibility of a recount, saying she would probably do the same if she were in Portes’ shoes.