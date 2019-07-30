With 15 months to go before the November 2020 election, TAG Communications CEO Mike Vondran announced Tuesday he will run as a Republican to represent Iowa House District 93.
In announcing his candidacy, Vondran said there’s a “hard road” ahead if he is to defeat longtime Democratic Rep. Phyllis Thede, whom Vondran would face should he emerge as the Republican candidate for the seat. Thede has represented the area since 2009.
“It’s gonna take a long time to get there, (I’ve) got a lot to learn,” Vondran said. “So we’re announcing early. Very early. And I get that. But there’s a lot to do, there’s a lot to learn.”
A political newcomer, Vondran says he’s reluctant label himself a politician. Instead, he described himself as someone with a desire to represent the community he’s called home for the last 35 years.
Vondran moved to the Quad-Cities from his hometown of Dubuque in 1984 to found TAG Communications, an area advertising agency. As he seeks public office for the first time, he’s making a pitch to voters focused on his experience in the private sector.
Broad policy goals Vondran outlined Tuesday include addressing the state’s "workforce challenges," being “more responsible” with economic development and providing wider support for younger Iowans. He also questioned whether the district’s voice is being heard in Des Moines, saying he would like to take on that role to ensure southeast Iowa is once again viewed as the “front porch” of the state.
Vondran said he does not think Iowa is on the wrong path, only that things could be better.
“I’m not angry about a damn thing,” Vondran said. “I’m really not. But I do believe we can work better together, and I’d like to be a part of that.”
House District 93 is entirely in Scott County, and includes parts of Davenport and Bettendorf. The district has remained in Democratic hands under Thede since the boundary lines were drawn, but she’s faced some tough Republican challengers over the years.
Thede was first elected in 2008, when she handily defeated longtime incumbent Republican Rep. James “Jamie” Van Fossen by a margin of 11 percentage points. In 2010, Thede narrowly won re-election with less than 250 votes over her Republican opponent.
Following the state’s redistricting process after the 2010 U.S. Census, which re-branded her territory as House District 93, Thede has faced and beaten Republican opponents in every general election except 2018, when she ran unopposed.
The closest race Thede ran in recent years was against Republican Kurt Whalen, a political newcomer and Nestle-Purina employee. In 2016, Thede won that contest with 52% of the vote despite some Republican gains higher up the ticket in Scott County.
Vondran made his campaign announcement on the outdoor patio of the newly constructed Hilton 2 Suites by Hilton in Bettendorf. Attendees included Bettendorf Alderman Scott Naumann, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Republican Iowa Sen. Roby Smith and Republican Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr.
Mohr, whose House district neighbors the one Vondran is seeking, said he thinks Vondran is a “really qualified” candidate. But he stopped short of offering his endorsement just yet, saying he’s waiting to see if other Republican candidates decide to run.
“There’s a long time yet ‘til election day,” Mohr said.