WHAT WE KNOW: The village has been working on obtaining solar panels for Village Hall for almost a year. Under the leadership of former Village Clerk Barb Cray, meetings were held with Iowa Electric to obtain information. Approximately six months ago, the trustees approved moving forward with the understanding that up to $500,000 could be spent on the project if grants could be obtained. The money would be covered by TIF funds with grants reimbursing the outlay. Last month, five companies turned in bids.
WHAT IS NEW: The village approved awarding the solar contract with mayoral signature to Tri City Electric, including a new transmitter panel for approximately $304,000.
The boat launch IDNR Grant application was submitted. The project cost is $269,000 with a $200,000 maximum. If accepted TIF funds will also be used to cover construction. In both cases a time lapse of approximately a year between project completion and reimbursement is expected.
Trustees also approved $4575 for roof repair of the River Valley Village Library. All money will come from the TIF fund.
“We will have to budget our TIF money carefully until these projects are reimbursed,” Mayor Bruce Peterson said. “We are looking for two more members for the TIF committee.”
WHAT IS NEXT: “After our 10-1 win against LeClaire at the Tug Fest, we will be getting ready for Tug Fest 2020. The dates are Aug.13-15. We need committee members,” Tammi Knapp said.
Trustee Brian Bitler says he expects many people in Port Byron will be burning today after the two-week burning ban for upper Rock Island County was lifted Monday.
It was announced that music would be played at the Gazebo Sunday, Aug.25.
River Action is sponsoring Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours Sept. 5. The village is working on goodie bags.
