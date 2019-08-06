WHAT WE KNEW: At the July 16 committee of the whole meeting the Silvic City Council voted to advance for final approval a contract proposal to examine the city's energy performance submitted by Energy Savings Group.
WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday’s regular council meeting the council voted unanimously to approve the contract. They also approved an IDOT Resolution for 2019-20 motor fuel tax maintenance and an IDOT maintenance program for engineering costs of $1,250. Also approved was payment for the 5th and 8th Avenue projects to Walter D. Laud Inc. in the amount of $10,656.
WHAT’S NEXT: Advancing to Aug. 20 council meeting for final approval: establishing a fire academy; resolutions to purchase new John Deere mower for $9,729 and John Deere tractor with loader bucket and universal hitch for $28,183; and a resolution to install a sidewalk for South Hospital Road from Illini Drive to 22nd Avenue.