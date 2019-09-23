CLINTON, Iowa -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday campaigned through parts of Iowa that became Trump territory three years ago, calling on voters to help him “defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.”
Sanders, the Democratic socialist from Vermont whose 2016 presidential campaign is credited with moving the party leftward, ended the first leg of his latest Iowa tour in Clinton, where voters during the last presidential election helped put Republican President Donald Trump in office.
Clinton, long a Democratic stronghold, had not chosen a Republican for the White House since Ronald Reagan’s first successful run in 1980.
On Monday night, Sanders also called for help to “create a government and economy that works for all of us” instead of the top 1% of the nation’s earners. And he said he wants to “end that business” of Democratic voters supporting Trump in that blue-collar town and beyond.
The Clinton rally, held in the Clinton Masonic Center, capped off the first full day of the “Bernie Beats Trump Tour,” a series of Sanders campaign events in a handful of Iowa counties that backed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but picked Trump in 2016. Other stops are planned Tuesday in Davenport (though Scott County picked Hillary Clinton in 2016) and West Branch.
Sanders laid out the usual hallmarks of his policy platform throughout the day. He pushed his "Medicare for All" plan to reform healthcare by virtually eliminating private insurance, increasing the federal minimum wage, a federal ban on assault weapons and getting rid of the so-called gun show loophole, cancellation of student debt and tuition-free public college across the nation, and major reform of a “very broken and racist” criminal justice system.
And on climate change, Sanders challenged the questions Trump has posed about the validity of climate science, saying: “I think Donald Trump is a hoax.”
Sanders started off late Monday morning with a question-and-answer forum in Northwood, a town of less than 2,000 people roughly five miles south of the Minnesota border. There, Sanders offered a civics lesson of sorts to roughly 200 people in the Northwood-Kensett High School gymnasium, sharing his views on participation in the democratic process as well as his well-established thoughts on economic inequality.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwood is the biggest town in Worth County, which chose Trump over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 21 percentage points. Before then, the county had not chosen a Republican for president since Reagan’s 1980 campaign.
Another on Sanders’ list was Dubuque County, a traditionally Democratic stronghold bordering the Mississippi River that flipped to Trump in 2016. For Dubuque County, it was the first time a Republican president was chosen since Dwight Eisenhower ran for reelection in 1956.
In Dubuque, Sanders told event-goers he understands why some supported Trump last time around. He noted that Trump campaigned for office with promises to stand with working families and challenge the status quo in Washington, D.C.
“Only problem is, Trump lied,” Sanders said, pointing to the Trump administration’s successful push for federal tax reform, attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and proposed cuts to Medicaid and social security. “And it turns out that we have a president that is a pathological liar. He lied then, he’s lying now.”
But as Sanders focuses his campaign on beating Trump, some recent signs show his popularity may be fading among voters in Iowa and around the country as he pursues the Democratic nomination. A recent Iowa poll suggested he may be losing supporters who identify as more liberal — a key bloc for the Democratic socialist — to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released over the weekend showed Warren leading the pack of presidential hopefuls overall with support from 22% of likely caucus-goers, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 20% and Sanders with 11%. The poll was performed by Selzer & Co. from Sept. 14-18 and was based on a sample of about 600 registered Iowa voters.
In Clinton, though, Sanders touted his policies as having become part of the Democratic mainstream after being dismissed by many as radical only four years ago. But he noted that while he has been called “crazy” and “extreme” by some, he remains confident that support from Iowans on Caucus Day Feb. 3 will put the Democratic nomination — and ultimately the presidency — within reach.
“And I think with your help, we can do just that,” Sanders said.