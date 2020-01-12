Sanders insists he is the strongest candidate to take on Trump

DAVENPORT — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, calls himself the most progressive candidate in the 2020 race, but he is proud that many of his ideas have now been adopted by others, including Medicare for All.
He said he is the strongest candidate in a still-crowded field to take on President Donald Trump.
In a meeting with members of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial board Sunday, Sanders often used the term "we" when describing his plans and policies.
"What we call our campaign is a political revolution," he said. "It is a political movement. As president of the United States, I want not just to be the commander in chief; I want to be the organizer in chief."
Sanders said the current health care system is "dysfunctional, incredibly wasteful and cruel." His signature Medicare for All bill would expand Medicare to include coverage for dental, hearing, vision and long-term care. He said merely adding a public option to the country's current health care plan would be ineffective since it would only affect a small minority of people in the country.
Sanders' plan would be implemented over a four-year time period and lower the qualifying Medicare age from 65 to 55 the first year, and by another 10 years in age in subsequent years until everyone qualifies. All health insurance premiums would be eliminated, and no one would pay more than $200 per year for prescription drugs, he said.
He plans to pay for it by implementing a 7.5% payroll tax and to tax capital gains and dividends the same as employment income. Raising taxes on the wealthy and limiting tax deductions would also fund Medicare for All, he said.
"Universal health care is not a new idea," he said, noting presidents Teddy Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama all supported the same idea.
"I'm up against Trump; I'm up against the Democratic establishment," he said. "That's a fight I'm willing to wage."
Sanders said the ability of millionaires and billionaires to "buy elections" has created corruption and unfairly influenced elections. He said he would overturn Citizens United, the law that allows corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections, and he would instead institute a system of publicly funded elections.
"Look, I think we have a corrupt political system," he said. "I don't like the idea of a billionaire trying to buy an election. And you have families like the Koch brothers who have spent hundreds of millions of dollars. Does anyone really think democracy is about a handful of billionaires deciding how we will elect the governor of Iowa or the senator from Nebraska?
"That is not what democracy is about. I will do everything I can to overturn Citizens United and to move to the public funding of elections."
Sanders said that idea could mean giving every eligible voter a $100 voucher to donate to a campaign of his or her choosing. Doing this would encourage greater participation in elections, he said, because voters would be directly invested in the outcome.
"It's a fairly radical idea, but it breaks the dominance of big money," he said.
Sanders said if elected, he would declare climate change a national emergency and invest $16.3 trillion to create 100% renewable energy for electricity and transportation by 2030 and a carbon-free economy by 2050.
He acknowledged his proposal is more expensive than plans created by other candidates, but said he doesn't know what the alternative is.
"We have a moral responsibility to save this planet. I don't know of anything more important than that," he said. "If we don't get our act together — not just as a country, but as a world — the planet we will be leaving our kids and grandchildren will be severely undermined, unhealthy and uninhabitable."
Sanders said the catastrophic bush fires now taking place in Australia are a result of climate change, and the same tragedy will repeat itself in other countries in the next 10 to 20 years.
"Scientists are telling us they have underestimated the severity of the problem," he said. "Polar ice caps are melting; sea levels are rising; the ocean is warming; extreme weather is impacting all of us.
"This is a moment in which we need American leadership not to think that climate change is a hoax as Trump does, but to literally bring the world together for our survival," Sanders said. "Maybe instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year globally on weapons of destruction in an arms race, maybe we should pool our resources and fight our common enemy, climate change."
Sanders said climate change ties into "everything," and that all countries need to work together.
"We could do all the right things; China could do all the right things. But if Russia doesn't do it and India doesn't do it, it doesn't work. We are facing the clock. If we do nothing, the scientists are saying the temperature of the earth may go up four or five degrees Centigrade, and that would mean absolute devastation.
"We've got a moron in the White House who doesn't even think climate change is real."
Sanders said Trump will be a strong opponent for any Democratic nominee. The key to beating Trump, he said, is high voter turnout, especially among young voters.
Sanders acknowledged the country's low unemployment and healthy 401K balances give the perception of a strong economy, which could be an advantage for Trump in the election.
"Is the economy good? Yeah, it's good for the people on top. It's not good for a whole lot of other people," he said. "That's what our focus will be — to protect family farmers, to protect small-business people, to protect the working class of this country who have been ignored for many, many years."