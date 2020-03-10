Rock Island votes down beekeeping permits; loosens backyard chicken rules

There will be birds — but no required permit for bees — for residents of Rock Island.
Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved easing up a 2016 urban chicken ordinance but defeated an ordinance that would have required beekeepers to obtain permits for backyard beehives. Beekeeping is still allowed in the city, Planning and Redevelopment Administrator Miles Brainard said, it just won't be regulated.
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2; Alderman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4; and Mark Poulos, Ward 6, opposed backyard beekeeping permits.
Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3; and Dylan Parker, Ward 5, voted in favor.
Alderman Ivory Clark, Ward 1; and Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, were absent.
Monday's beekeeping vote was taken on a first reading of the ordinance by suspending the rules of a second reading. When rules are suspended, a majority of five votes in favor are needed in order for an ordinance to pass, City Attorney Dave Morrison said.
Swanson, who stated at the Feb. 24 meeting that she is allergic to bees, accused some council members of trying to manipulate the outcome by suspending the rules and considering the ordinance on a first reading.
"Why suspend the rules?" Swanson said.
Parker, who made the motion to suspend, said the ordinance had a better chance of passing.
"That's kind of manipulating the ordinance, isn't it?" Swanson said. "I'm going to go on record and say we are manipulating the vote."
You have free articles remaining.
"It will come back to us if it passes consideration," Spurgetis said.
At the end of the meeting, Swanson voiced her displeasure again with the attempt to approve beekeeping permits.
"I perceive gamesmanship going on," Swanson said. "I really am offended and really irritated by the fact that on a vote we go ahead and try to manipulate the motion because you know one alderman is going to vote against it. Moving forward, I hope that we can not have any more of this type of manipulative gamesmanship because I am exceedingly irritated over it."
In order for beekeeping permits to be reconsidered in the future, it will have to be brought up by an alderman who opposed its passage.
The ordinance would have added regulations to beekeeping, such as requiring beekeepers to complete an approved beekeeping course, obtain a license from the city, notify all adjacent neighbors, and all hives would have to have been registered and pass inspection by the state in accordance with the Illinois Bees and Apiaries Act.
The city's urban chickens ordinance eased up restrictions in relation to the required distance of coops from an owner's residence. Coops were required to be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the back of a home, but city officials found it too restrictive considering the size of many yards precludes chicken ownership.
Coops must be at least 10 feet from a neighbors' property line. Coops will be allowed in front and side yards on properties of one acre or larger, but must be at least 100 feet from the property line.
The ordinance still does not allow roosters and adjacent neighbors must still be notified of the intent to own chickens.
"We are getting rid of some of the confusing language," Parker said before the meeting. "The set back distance will now apply to both the coop and the run. We are adding the ability to request variances with the ordinance to the planning commission if you need your coop to be closer to the property line than the ordinance allows."
Brainard told council members he consulted with other communities on whether they also required coops to be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the home. He said no reason could be offered as to why a coop cannot be placed against a residence.
"I can't come up with a reason why that shouldn't be allowed," he said. "Allowing people to have (the coop) right up against the back of the house will allow a lot of people who would otherwise be prohibited from doing it — because they can't maintain the 10-foot separation distance from their neighbors — to actually have chickens.
"I've had to deny multiple chicken applications because of this arbitrary separation requirement."