Rock Island votes down beekeeping permits; loosens backyard chicken rules

Parker, who made the motion to suspend, said the ordinance had a better chance of passing.

"That's kind of manipulating the ordinance, isn't it?" Swanson said. "I'm going to go on record and say we are manipulating the vote."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It will come back to us if it passes consideration," Spurgetis said.

At the end of the meeting, Swanson voiced her displeasure again with the attempt to approve beekeeping permits.

"I perceive gamesmanship going on," Swanson said. "I really am offended and really irritated by the fact that on a vote we go ahead and try to manipulate the motion because you know one alderman is going to vote against it. Moving forward, I hope that we can not have any more of this type of manipulative gamesmanship because I am exceedingly irritated over it."

In order for beekeeping permits to be reconsidered in the future, it will have to be brought up by an alderman who opposed its passage.

The ordinance would have added regulations to beekeeping, such as requiring beekeepers to complete an approved beekeeping course, obtain a license from the city, notify all adjacent neighbors, and all hives would have to have been registered and pass inspection by the state in accordance with the Illinois Bees and Apiaries Act.