- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday announced more than $39 million in federal funding for Illinois communities through programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Rock Island will receive more than $1 million in funding through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for housing assistance.
"This funding will help ensure that Illinois' most vulnerable residents have access to safe housing and economic opportunities," Durbin said in a release. "I will continue to fight alongside Sen. Duckworth to support these federal programs that promote the health and well-being of Illinois residents."
- U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; Duckworth and Durbin joined together Thursday, Oct. 24 to co-introduce legislation designed to reduce first responder roadside deaths. The bill, called the Protecting Roadside First Responders Act, will establish a new national safety priority by increasing public awareness of "Move Over" laws and encourage implementation of vehicle technology.
Nationwide, there have been 29 auto-related first responder deaths in 2019.
"The troubling pattern of first responder roadside deaths demands action," Duckworth said in a release. "I’m glad to be working with Sen. Durbin and Rep. Bustos on this important legislation that will help increase awareness of 'Move Over' laws and promote innovative solutions to reduce risk and better protect our first responders."
- Bustos was in Moline Friday, Oct. 25, taking part in a discussion at Black Hawk College on legislation she introduced last week with Durbin and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL. The Investing in Tomorrow's Workforce Act will increase federal investment in worker training and help prepare workers for jobs of the future. Black Hawk College was chosen as the site of the discussion because it offers several career programs to help prepare students for employment. Bustos and college administrators explored areas for collaboration in workforce development.