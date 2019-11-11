ROCK ISLAND -- City officials are proposing a property tax rate increase of 6.67 percent in the city's portion of the tax bill to help bridge the gap between revenues and expenses in Rock Island's 2020 budget.
Finance Director Stephanie Masson presented the 2020 budget to council members Monday night, showing overall revenues of $110.8 million and expenditures of $122.8 million. She said the city's portion makes up about 25 percent of residents' tax bill.
Aldermen Ivory Clark, Ward 1 and Randy Hurt, Ward 2, were absent.
City Manager Randy Tweet said one of the goals is to keep financial impacts to the citizens and businesses of Rock Island to a minimum.
"We are in a solid financial position, and we want to maintain that position," Tweet said.
Tweet said he and Masson met with aldermen individually or in pairs to go over the budget beforehand.
"Nobody is terribly excited about a property tax increase," Tweet said. "It's not as if they came in and said, 'let's raise taxes.' We just lay out different options and get their input."
Tweet said the tax increase will go from 2.657 percent to 2.834 percent; or the equivalent of an additional $4.04 per month or $48.05 per year on a home valued at $100,000.
Tweet said the general fund deficit was $5 million three and four years ago.
"Two years ago we started making some permanent changes with property tax increase and gas tax increases," he said. "Every year the picture gets a little better. We went from a $5.2 million (deficit) to $3.7 million, to around $2.9 million this year when we initially started looking at the budget. We were able to cut some expenses."
Masson said she was able to whittle down the previous $2.9 million general fund deficit to $1.1 million.
If aldermen reject the tax increase, Masson said the city can draw from its reserves of $29 million overall, or tap into $7.1 million in the general fund. Masson said $7.1 million equals 68 days of reserves.
Masson attributed trimming the deficit to going through vacant positions that were financially supported by the general fund. She said seven full-time positions were eliminated from 2018 to 2019. A total of 38 full-time positions have been cut since 2004.
Masson said 76 percent of the general fund goes toward personnel expenses, for a total of $29.2 million.
"We are not planning any major cuts to services," Tweet said. "We are leaving some positions open as part of the budget balancing, but we are not eliminating any positions. We did eliminate some public works and police positions. If we were to continue to do that, then you would see a reduction in services.
"We are to the point now that if we were to cut people from public works, you would start to see an impact in your snow removal," he said. "We’ve tried to eliminate things people wouldn’t notice."
The largest anticipated revenues will come from $25 million in local and state taxes, $25.7 million from service fees and $19.5 million in property taxes.
Included in the local and state tax revenue stream is $4.3 million from gaming, $4.2 from income taxes and $1.5 million from motor fuel sales taxes.
The largest expenditures across all funds in the city is an estimated $52.2 million for personnel costs, $28.2 million for services, and $11.2 million for debt service.
Tweet said police and fire pensions will increase by about $380,000.
Mayor Mike Thoms noted the city did not raise taxes during a six-year period.
"Eventually it catches up to you," Thoms said. "It was a great effort on their part. But on the same token, costs were going up those years and pensions were going up.
"The two complaints I hear the most are potholes and property taxes," Thoms said.
Tweet said earlier this year, aldermen decided to redirect local gas tax revenue from the general fund into a capital street fund. While it means more money for street repairs, it also means taking away about $500,000 from the general fund that could have been spent on other things.
"This tax rate increase helps make up that $500,000 gap, Tweet said. "What citizens are going to see is $500,000 more in street improvements. Coupled with the increase in motor fuel tax, it will be about $1 million more in street improvements than we’ve seen in previous years."
Tweet said street maintenance has been deferred in recent years, including no resurfacing of any residential streets. Projects will begin with the Black Hawk Hill court area and Valley View Drive.
"This is why you need to gas up in Rock Island because truly, this is where your gas tax dollars will go," Masson said.
"As citizens, we need to support our businesses," Alderman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said. "I hear about people wanting to go to Iowa to buy gas because it’s cheaper but guess what, that tax dollar income now goes into fixing our roads."
Masson said a lot of "sweat and tears" went into preparing the 2020 budget, which was a year-long process.
"Property tax is an important source of revenue for any city," Masson said. "Property taxes do bring a lot of attention from residents and we have to remind them the city’s portion is just one taxing district. The city’s portion of their tax bill is 25 percent. The school district’s portion is 50 percent."
"We do have adequate reserves," she said. "We have businesses that are doing well, the Rock Island Arsenal is doing well, Augustana (College) has increasing enrollment; everything is pointing toward continued growth."