ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island County Republican Central Committee is hosting the Rock Island County GOP Fall Frolic with the Gray Wolf Band 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30 at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with $15 cover charge and finger food. There will be a cash bar. For reservations, call 309-558-0454.
Invited Rock Island County Republican candidates include county clerk candidate Russell Christ, sheriff candidate Keko Martinez, and county board candidates Dewayne Cremeens, District 2; Tony Holland, District 3; Mike Steffen, District 12; Ken Grenier, District 14; Bill Long, District 15; Dr. Rod Simmer, District 18; Paul Gende, District 21, Dale Muller, District 23; and Bob Westpfhal, district 25.
For more details, contact Russell Christ at russellgchrist@icloud.com or 309-230-7051.