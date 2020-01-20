Rock Island County to vote on allowing refugees to settle in the county. Action would defy Trump's executive order

"This allows (refugees) to have a new beginning. These are displaced people either from war, religious persecution, social, economic and political persecution."

Fontaine said the United States accepts a lower number of refugees than other countries do. Turkey and Germany take in the most per year. She said the Trump administration has lowered the refugee limit to 18,000 arrivals per year, "the lowest it's been in the history of the United States."

During the Jan. 15 meeting of the county board's committee of the whole meeting, resident Bill Long asked board members to reconsider welcoming refugees. Long cited statistics from the Center for Immigration Studies, saying refugees from the Middle East cost taxpayers $64,370 in the first five years after their arrival.

"This county is not in any financial position to take the risk of having more people come in here to depend on us in order to get by," Long said. "We have homeless people and veterans we're trying to take care of. If you pass this motion, you're going to be part of the problem. We are flat broke; we have been for 10 years. What we don't need is one, two or five refugees resettling here. We just don't have the dollars.