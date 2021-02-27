 Skip to main content
Rock Island County to hold forums on downsizing board
Rock Island County will hold two virtual town hall meetings to discuss downsizing the county board and reapportionment of the current 25 county districts.

The virtual town halls are scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Members of the community can participate by telephone or ZOOM on their computer or smart phone. 

Three panelists will speak about the reapportionment process, and members of the community will have an opportunity to ask questions.

"The town halls are part of our community engagement effort, meant to give the public the opportunity to learn about the process," County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said in a release.

The county’s Governance, Health and Administration Committee has been tasked with working on the reapportionment process, starting its work in January. Estimates from the 2020 Census have been included in discussions by the committee.

Join the meeting by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94259250168 and use meeting ID 942 5925 0168. Those using one-tap mobile should call 312-626-6799, ID 9425925016; or call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 942 5925 0168

Anyone with questions may call the county administration office at 309-558-3605.

