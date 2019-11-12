ROCK ISLAND -- An attempt to turn Rock Island County into a gun sanctuary has been rejected by county officials.
County governance, health and administration committee members on Tuesday voted against advancing a resolution that opposes several gun control bills already passed by the Illinois General Assembly.
Committee member Drue Mielke, who is also Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman, introduced the resolution, saying it opposes five bills pending or already approved in the Illinois Legislature that he perceives as restricting an individual's Second Amendment rights.
"This is telling legislators at the state level why counties feel (gun control) is unconstitutional legislation," Mielke said. "Some of these are Fourth Amendment issues like search and seizure. It's a very serious topic. It may not have the teeth, but it sends a message to our legislators."
The resolution was opposed by committee members Dorothy Beck, Patrick Moreno and Patrick O'Brien. It was supported by Mielke and Ron Oelke, both Republicans. Since the resolution failed, it will not advance to the full county board for discussion.
The resolution reads in part, "The people of Rock Island County, Illinois, do hereby oppose the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the right of the people to keep and bear arms and consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority."
The resolution also demands the Illinois General Assembly cease further actions restricting the right of residents to keep and bear arms, and calls on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to veto all legislation that would restrict the right to keep and bear arms.
Mielke's resolution opposed the passage of Senate Bill 1657, the Gun Dealer Licensing Act; House Bill 1468, which requires a 72-hour waiting period for certain semi-automatic weapons; House Bill 1465, which raises the legal age to buy an assault-style weapon to 21; House Bill 1467 bans the sale of bump stocks; and House Bill 1469, also called the Paul Bauer Act, is named for a Chicago police commander who was shot and killed by a man wearing body armor. The bill would make it a crime to wear body armor while committing a crime.
Mielke argued that passage of the laws turns law-abiding citizens into instant felons and would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms in accordance with the Second Amendment.
The Gun Dealer Licensing Bill has was already signed into law by Pritzker in January, soon after he took office.
More than 30 Illinois counties have passed similar gun sanctuary resolutions, including Henry and Mercer counties.
"There is a prevailing current of opinion that the state of Illinois is legislating in the wrong direction on this," Mielke said. "That's the message we're sending.
"These bills are limiting our Second Amendment rights and violating our Fourth Amendment rights," Mielke said. "They are passing unconstitutional laws."
County Board Chairman Richard Brunk disagreed with Mielke.
"I can't help but feel like we are straying outside of our lane here," Brunk said. "What is a right under the Second Amendment or what is a violation of the Second Amendment is very subjective."
Beck said the resolution scared her.
"I think it's a terrifying concept because there are no limits," she said. "The weapons we're talking about today are weapons that nobody imagined. I am not at all OK with an unlimited statement that asserts a right I'm quite sure our Founding Fathers never intended."
Mielke said he grew up in a rural area and said citizens have a right to protect themselves when sheriff's deputies can't get to rural areas in a timely manner.
"But to be able to shoot 100 bullets in a minute...," Moreno interjected.
"If we're going to get in the habit of sending resolutions to Springfield, I'd be for banning plastic bags," O'Brien said. "That would be my resolution. It's going to be a toothless tiger; it's not really going to accomplish anything."
"Any resolution could be called toothless, but it's the message that's important," Mielke said.