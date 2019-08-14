ROCK ISLAND -- The county has dropped below its three-month reserve level, with just $6.6 million in reserves at the end of July.
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer told board members during the committee of the whole meeting Wednesday that the current general fund balance is only $80,500.
"The $80,500 does not match the three-month reserve we would need in the general fund to be able to carry our bills and commitments for three months without property taxes or fees coming in," Palmer said. "There are a lot of reasons for why this has happened."
Palmer said the general fund balance 11 years ago in 2008 was $9 million.
"At the end of the audit period in 2018, there was a $2.5 million (general) fund balance," she said. "It has gotten smaller gradually in the past five years. From 2008 to 2011, there was a rapid decrease of $1 million per year for about five years.
"We only need $1.1 million (more) for the approved three-month reserves" Palmer said. "We'll be fine going into this budget cycle. We don't want to shortfall it again. We want to make sure we maintain that dollar amount in there so we don't have to borrow."
Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert said the month of August has three pay periods, adding further strain to the county.
Palmer said the county's animal control fund also has been struggling.
The fund for animal control, which includes the animal shelter, is supported by the general fund and is budgeted at $109,500.
"Their fund balance is down by about $15,000 so far this year," Palmer said. "It's not as bad as it was a few months ago. I was super concerned. It is closing in the gap; I don't know if it's going to continue or if they just had an uptick in adoptions or something that's helped. Hopefully that will continue."
Board member Kai Swanson said a three-month reserve should be standard practice, not best practice.
"Prudent financial practice is a 25% reserve for an elected body that is property-tax dependent," Swanson said. "That way, you can get through the lean months.