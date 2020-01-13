Rock Island County considering $6 million offer for Hope Creek, a fraction of the center's debts

"I'm scared about losing my job," Young said. "I have no job security; I'm an older employee. I don't know if I can get another job doing what I do. Most facilities do not have that kind of job anymore for restorative physical therapy.

"My mother-in-law has been here in private pay for three years. My daughter works here and she's worried about losing her job and she's been here for 13 years."

Sara Young is a charge nurse supervisor on second shift. She also is concerned about losing her job.

"We're both worried about it," she said. "Are they going to keep us? Are we going to get the same equal pay? Are we going to lose all of our benefits? We probably will. We worry about Aperion buying the facility. If that's the case, we might have to pull my grandmother out."

Julie Young said if she loses her job, she will take her mother-in-law home and take care of her herself.

Karen Decker, 82, has been resident at Hope Creek for two years. She also is worried at the prospect of Aperion taking over the facility.