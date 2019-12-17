Rock Island County board narrowly approves sales tax increase question for March ballot

ROCK ISLAND -- A 1 percent sales tax was narrowly approved by county board members 14 to 10 Tuesday night, advancing the tax as a referendum on the March 17 ballot, leaving final approval up to voters.
County officials said the public safety sales tax will help decrease the county's reliance on property taxes with the additional revenue.
The sales tax will not apply to groceries, vehicles, prescription and non-prescription medications and medical devices. The tax will help fund capital improvement projects in the county.
Illinois has a general sales tax rate of 6.3%, but municipalities are allowed to collect their own rate up to 2.75% in city sales tax.
Angie Normoyle, Dorothy Beck, Edna Sowards, Rich Morthland, Ron Oelke, Drue Mielke, Ken "Moose" Maranda, Robert Reagan, Lauren Boswell-Loftin and Robert Westpfahl opposed the sales tax. Luis Moreno abstained.
"This tax has no chance of passing at this time," Beck said. "We have so many balls up in the air and so many uncertainties. We don't know if we'll be able to sell Hope Creek (Care Center), we don't know about the courthouse, we don't know whether there is going to be a graduated income tax. If we ask our constituents right now, what do you think about paying a sales tax of 1 percent? I think I know what the answer would be."
Normoyle agreed with Beck.
"My concern is the haste with having the vote tonight. If it's not tonight, it won't get on the March ballot," Normoyle said. "I feel we haven't necessarily earned the public's trust in our process at this point and I am very hesitant to go forward with this. Our time frame is very short to explain things and make our case in a strong way. I have serious reservations about the timeline."
County Administrator Jim Snider reminded board members of the county's precarious financial state.
"Sustainability is an issue; one way we can address that is with this public safety sales tax," Snider said. "We will be able to provide property tax relief. We could see up to a 17 percent reduction in property taxes every year going forward.
"Something has to change structurally in this county for us to move forward," he said. "Whether you pay at the pump or through property taxes; it's going to be a burden to everyone. It is the only way we can maintain pension costs, which have doubled in the last 10 years."
Snider said non-county residents will pay the tax.
"We won't have to wait two months to have an elevator repaired," he said.
If the tax passes in March, Snider said it will go into effect July 1, and it will take several months after that to see revenue.
County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said it was possible for the referendum to also appear on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot.
Boswell-Loftin, who voted against the sales tax resolution, said it came too soon after the county's 8.9 percent property tax increase in November.
"I think timing is everything and I think raising taxes back-to-back is a lot for our public to take on," Boswell-Loftin said. "Stretch it out and give it some time and maybe put it on the general election ballot in November."
Kai Swanson encouraged board members to vote in favor of putting the sales tax on the ballot in March.
"We are not voting to raise taxes again tonight," Swanson said. "But if you say no tonight, you are saying yes to higher property taxes. We won't have anything in the pipeline. If there a slim chance voters might say yes in March, then we can start planning immediately and (abating) the property tax increases that we've had to put up with.
"If you say no tonight, you are taking another choice out of the deck. It's that simple."