Rock Island County board narrowly approves sales tax increase question for March ballot

Normoyle agreed with Beck.

"My concern is the haste with having the vote tonight. If it's not tonight, it won't get on the March ballot," Normoyle said. "I feel we haven't necessarily earned the public's trust in our process at this point and I am very hesitant to go forward with this. Our time frame is very short to explain things and make our case in a strong way. I have serious reservations about the timeline."

County Administrator Jim Snider reminded board members of the county's precarious financial state.

"Sustainability is an issue; one way we can address that is with this public safety sales tax," Snider said. "We will be able to provide property tax relief. We could see up to a 17 percent reduction in property taxes every year going forward.

"Something has to change structurally in this county for us to move forward," he said. "Whether you pay at the pump or through property taxes; it's going to be a burden to everyone. It is the only way we can maintain pension costs, which have doubled in the last 10 years."

Snider said non-county residents will pay the tax.

"We won't have to wait two months to have an elevator repaired," he said.