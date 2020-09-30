Rock Island County board member Jeff Deppe hospitalized with COVID-19

"This highlights the challenges and risks we continue to face related to COVID," Brunk wrote. "As a reminder, masks are currently required in order to enter the county office building. In an effort to protect everyone’s health and well-being, including staff, I am asking that masks continue to be worn within the building, including during meetings. I know this has been a challenging time for all of us, but please be considerate of others and their loved ones. If you do not feel that you can accommodate this request, I would ask that you consider attending remotely.