Rock Island City Council rejects higher tax rate

The largest expenditures across all funds in the city is an estimated $52.2 million for personnel costs, $26.3 million for services, and $11.2 million for debt service. Police and fire pensions will increase by about $380,000.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, resident Jim Uribe challenged council members to find a way to keep property taxes down.

"We are asking the city of Rock Island to reduce wages and benefits," Uribe said. "There are (several) employees making over $100,000 a year in salary and benefits. This seems excessive when you consider the median household income in Rock Island is $43,558.

"You could use cannabis revenue to reduce taxes," he said. "We might as well get something out of something being high. People are hurting and at the tipping point. Unless we reduce spending, we are going to continue seeing an exodus of people and money."

Resident Bill Long, who said he lives on a fixed income, suggested "hiring B-grade people" to keep personnel costs down.

"If you folks can't get it done with the money we give to you, maybe we'll have to look at getting different (council members)," Long said. "Desperate times take desperate measures.