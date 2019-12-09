Rock Island city clerk Judith Gilbert resigns, cites workplace bullying and harassment

During Gilbert's announcement, council members and staff exchanged looks of shock and surprise. Gilbert reports directly to Thoms and city council members. At the conclusion of her announcement, Gilbert handed her resignation letter to Thoms, who quickly made a motion to adjourn.

Gilbert's letter reads, "Mr. Mayor, please accept my resignation as city clerk effective end of business day Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020."

Thoms said later he had no idea Gilbert would be resigning and that he personally worked with Gilbert to resolve issues with other coworkers.

"I thought most of it was resolved — at least enough that it was no longer a workplace issue," Thoms said. "Everyone's definition of bullying is different from others. I don't know what some of those specific issues are. Most of those (Gilbert) takes to human resources. We did try to make some adjustments. For example, we changed where her office is located."

Thoms said Gilbert will be missed.

"She's a great clerk; she's very good," he said. "She knows what she is talking about and keeps us in line. I think it's a loss for the city."

Gilbert said an incident occurred last week that was "the last straw."