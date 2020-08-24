Rock Island citizens of the year award goes to essential workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Essential workers are this year's winner of the Citizen of the Year award, an annual recognition the city of Rock Island has given for the past four decades.

Rock Island city council members and Mayor Mike Thoms on Monday issued the proclamation recognizing essential workers and their role in keeping the city running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order March 21, with the exception of essential workers, who continued to perform necessary tasks.

Essential businesses named included stores that sell groceries and medicine; organizations that provide charitable and social services; gas stations; financial institutions; funeral services; hotels and motels; hardware and supply stores and educational institutions. Essential employees included firefighters, police officers, health care workers, agriculture, media, postal and shipping.