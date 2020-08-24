Rock Island citizens of the year award goes to essential workers

Essential workers are this year's winner of the Citizen of the Year award, an annual recognition the city of Rock Island has given for the past four decades.
Rock Island city council members and Mayor Mike Thoms on Monday issued the proclamation recognizing essential workers and their role in keeping the city running during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order March 21, with the exception of essential workers, who continued to perform necessary tasks.
Essential businesses named included stores that sell groceries and medicine; organizations that provide charitable and social services; gas stations; financial institutions; funeral services; hotels and motels; hardware and supply stores and educational institutions. Essential employees included firefighters, police officers, health care workers, agriculture, media, postal and shipping.
Rock Island's proclamation reads in part, "We find ourselves in the midst of a year without precedent in the living memory of this community, as COVID-19 continues to assault the health and well being of all Rock Islanders in unprecedented ways."
The proclamation states that Thoms' and city council members are "eternally grateful" to all essential workers for their "dedication, service, perseverance and tenacity while putting yourselves and your families at risk in coming to the aid of our community."
The Citizen of the Year award honors residents in the categories of business, professional, education, organization, individual, city employee and honorary citizen.
"Once again, thank you," Thoms added. "It's very well-deserved."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.