ROCK ISLAND -- County officials are ready for recreational marijuana and the sales tax revenue it will bring.
County board members on Tuesday unanimously approved a county cannabis retailers' occupation tax of 3 percent on the sale of all recreational marijuana. The sales tax in unincorporated areas of the county will be 3.75 percent.
Board members Richard Brunk, Kenneth "Moose" Maranda and Jeff Deppe were absent.
County Administrator Jim Snider said the county has conservatively budgeted for $200,000 to $300,000 per year in additional revenue.
"This will provide a source of revenue that we haven't been receiving," Snider said. "Arguably, the black market has been getting 100 percent of the sales of recreational marijuana, so it allows cities and counties to receive a portion of the sales tax. It will help with revenue streams we've been struggling with.
"Hopefully we're all going to be thankful about it once revenue does start coming in," he said. "Statistics show in Colorado that three-quarters of the current marijuana sales are legal. It's an opportunity to have additional revenue."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker legalized recreational marijuana June 25, making it the 11th state to allow the sale of adult-use recreational cannabis.
According to the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Tax Act, the state will oversee the licensing and most of the regulations. Municipalities will only be able to regulation cannabis through zoning.
The county's tax will be levied on top of a 3 percent retail tax imposed by municipalities.
Under Illinois law, the first retail licenses in the state will be granted to current medical marijuana dispensaries. In the Quad-Cities, the only dispensary that will be open for recreational sales Jan. 1 will be the only one in the county, Nature's Treatment, 973 Tech Drive, Milan.