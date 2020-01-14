Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

“A lot of what she said, you know, I think she can find bipartisan support,” said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City. “We share priorities in terms of funding water quality projects and finding ways to fund mental health — what I would say were her headlines.”

But “the devil’s in the details” was a frequent response from members of both parties. Many called it a “heavy lift.”

“I’ve been here long enough not to make any predictions like that 10 minutes after the governor’s speech,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

Responses to other parts of the governor’s speech were less bipartisan.

Her call to change the state constitution so it can’t be read to guarantee the right to an abortion is sure to spark opposition from lawmakers in favor of keeping abortion rights.

Such a measure, if ever approved by lawmakers and voters, would have “a devastating effect on families in Iowa and it’s a fundamental violation of a woman’s rights and freedoms,” said Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids.

However, Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, believed there would be interest from Republicans.