Republican Runty unopposed in primary campaign for top prosecutor in Henry County

CAMBRIDGE — What had been expected to be a two-way race for Henry County state's attorney in the March 17 Republican primary has become a single-candidate coronation for Cathy Runty, currently an assistant state's attorney in Rock Island County.

Runty was the only candidate to file for the seat by the deadline in early December. Incumbent Matthew Schutte did not file.

Runty has been a prosecutor for 10 years, working for almost nine of those years in Henry County.

She said she was born and raised in Geneseo, where she now lives with her family.

“My ties to the community are strong. They're important to me,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunity to come back and work in the community.”

She said she has enjoyed working closely with law enforcement. “I appreciate the hard work they do. Making sure I'm doing my part to keep the community safe and protected is important to me.”

She said she also looks forward to working with the other Henry County offices and the county board, as well as the county's police departments. As state's attorney, she would oversee an office of four assistants, four staff members and a victim's coordinator.