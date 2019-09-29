CAMBRIDGE — Republican precinct committeemen for Henry County Board District 1 will hold a caucus meeting to recommend a county board replacement at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Cambridge Community and Youth Center, 407 N. West St.
A replacement is being sought for board member Jacob Waller, who recently resigned.
Any Republican voter who lives in Western, Colona, Hanna, Phenix, Loraine, Yorktown, Alba, Atkinson, Munson, Geneseo, Edford or Osco townships is eligible. The appointed person will serve on the Henry County Board until Dec. 1, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Those interested in consideration need to contact Jan Weber at 309-714-1617 before the meeting.
The Henry County Board will vote on approval of the board replacement at the October meeting.