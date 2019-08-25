ROCK ISLAND — Compelled by faith to act on the climate crisis, the Quad-Cities Interfaith Community came together Sunday at Schwiebert Park for a climate-change rally to draw attention to the environment.
Hosted by Pastor Rich Hendricks of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, the rally, titled "A Faithful Response to Our Climate Crisis," drew more than 100 people despite afternoon rain showers.
Hendricks began the rally by handing out surgical face masks for everyone to wear so they could understand what it is like for people who live in cities with extreme air pollution. Hendricks led the crowd with a chant.
"No more coal. No more oil. Keep your carbon in the soil," Hendricks sang out.
Jo Ironshield, a member of the Lakota Oglala Sioux Tribe from Standing Rock, S.D., and her sister, Regina Tsosie, of the Diné Navajo Tribe in Arizona, are the Sage Sisters, a grassroots groups that "fights for Mama Earth."
Beating a large drum, the Sage Sisters opened with a Native American song.
"We are water protectors, fighting for indigenous, environmental social justice defenders," Ironshield said. "We stand in solidarity with water protectors and defend Mother Earth by promoting renewable energy sources. I am proud to be standing here, representing my people of Standing Rock.
"We have been asked to talk about why the water levels are rising, why the weather is getting hotter, why the water is not sanitary and why the soil grows poisoned food," Ironshield said. "We are indigenous women who are tired of seeing the human footprint actively changing our climate. Indigenous people still depend on the environment; we use roots and herbs in ceremonies.
Ironshield said fracking and mining had caused irreversible damage to the earth and problems with the water supply. Mining companies, she said, have poisoned the water around Native American Indian reservations and have put profits over safeguarding the environment.
"Indigenous people have been the first to feel the climate crisis," she said.
Veronique Hart-Saxton held up a sign with a picture of the Earth that read, "I'm with her." Her friend, Julie Henke, held up a sign reading, "The climate is changing, why aren't we?"
Olivia Dorothy, director of the Upper Mississippi River Basin for American Rivers, said the Mississippi River was listed as the United States' third most endangered river because of climate change and poor flood plain management.
"The decision, made in January, coincided with one of the wettest springs and worst flooding in the Midwest on record," Dorothy said. "What I saw this summer was devastating and alarming. This is climate change. It is not 10 or 15 years from now; it is right now.
"Since European settlement, the Mississippi has been over-fished, polluted, dammed and levied," Dorothy said. "The river continues to degrade three times faster than our best efforts to restore it."
Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel in Davenport quoted a passage from an ancient story about God and the Garden of Eden, "Do not corrupt or destroy my world, for if you do, there will be no one to set it right after you."
"We cannot afford to keep kicking this issue to the future," Bertenthal said. "We as human beings have the capacity to change. Some are guilty, but all are responsible. Let's take responsibility for saving our world together."
With a nod to the late John Denver and his love of the environment, local band Totes Magotes entertained the crowd with Denver's song, "You Fill up my Senses."
Standing among the crowd was Shifra Gassner, holding a sign adorned with plastic water bottles, plastic bags, plastic food cartons and plastic silverware. The sign read, "Refuse plastic now."
Gassner, a science teacher at Davenport Central High School, said steps must be taken to move toward creating a zero-waste society.
"I feel passionate about people making changes in their life and habits," Gassner said. "We need to learn how to walk and ride our bikes again. We need to stop using plastic. There are choices you can make when you go shopping. You can make choices not to have plastic in your life.
"I'm here because this is an important issue that's not being talked about as much as it should be," Gassner said. "I get to teach the next generation about what is happening and the choices they make. It's their problem they are inheriting from us."