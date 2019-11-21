ROCK ISLAND -- County Board Chairman Richard Brunk was met by protesters Thursday evening as he entered a fundraising event he was holding for his reelection campaign at Laborer's Union Local 309, 2835 7th Ave.
But the group of 35 people holding signs reading, "Brunk is a union buster" and "Richard Brunk is anti-worker" were mostly union members themselves.
Hope Creek Care Center employees, who are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), are campaigning against Brunk's reelection to the county board because of the board's decision to seek a buyer for the county-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline.
"I'm here to support Hope Creek," Brian Fuhr said. "Brunk has been on the attack against us ever since he took over. They don't want to sit down at the table with us and do any bargaining at all. The (county board) just wants it their way and they're brushing it off to the side and they're expecting us to just lay down and run over us."
Fuhr has been employed by the facility for 23 years as a maintenance man and certified nursing assistant.
"We're not going away," Fuhr said. "We are the people out here working to get them elected. I'm a third-generation union member."
Hope Creek employees are upset board members will not include language in the sales agreement that guarantees they will keep their jobs when the facility changes hands. Hope Creek has overall debt of $19.5 million, which includes $12 million left on the mortgage and $7.5 in short-term debt.
"Brunk is a union buster," AFSCME Acting President Robin Bolinger said. "He's not behind Hope Creek."
Outside the union hall, darkness fell and the temperature dropped. Hope Creek employees mingled with courthouse advocates, who carried signs reading, "save our courthouse." Passing cars honked their approval.
The fate of the historic courthouse hangs in limbo after board members voted to transfer the deed for the purpose of demolition in July 2018. Courthouse supporters now await a final decision from the Third District Appellate Court after oral arguments were heard in the appeal Nov. 6.
Broadway Historic Preservation Society President Bridget Ehrmann said the county should reconsider selling the courthouse to a developer so the county can earn property taxes from a private owner.
"I'm sick of the county wasting our money on this expensive lawsuit," Ehrmann said. "They raised our taxes again; they need to sell the courthouse to one of the many investors who have offered to buy it. An investor could put millions of dollars into it and reduce the tax burden on citizens."
The protesters are pinning their hopes on candidate Will Tolmie, who has announced his intent to run for Brunk's county board seat. Tolmie works in the accounting department for the city of Moline. He was not present at the protest and could not be reached for comment.
You have free articles remaining.
Inside the union hall, the number of attendees who showed up to support Brunk was smaller than the group gathered outside to protest his reelection. Fellow county board members Jeff Deppe, Larry Burns, Pat O'Brien, David Adams, Luis Moreno and Scott Noyd were there to support Brunk. They were joined by several county officials: Auditor April Palmer, Treasurer Louisa Ewert and Count Clerk Karen Kinney.
Brunk thanked everyone for their support and spoke about his labor union roots.
"My father was a member of United Autoworkers 1309 at the Farmall plant. I was raised in a (Local) 1309 household," Brunk said. "Those values were instilled in me in a very young age growing up.
"The county board has had to make some difficult decisions over the past year; they're solid decisions," he said. "We're going to make things work. We are going to do what we need to do in the best interest of the county."
After the speeches and the handshakes were over, Brunk acknowledged the presence of the protesters outside.
"It's unfortunate, but they have the right to do that. I respect that," he said.
Brunk defended the county's decision to sell Hope Creek, saying the county cannot afford to maintain the facility.
"The facts are the facts," he said. "My worst-case scenario for Hope Creek Care Center is that we actually have to close the doors. Earlier this week we were contacted by our largest staffing agency and informed they will no longer go 45 days before they get payment. Another payment had to be made by credit card. They told us if we go past 30 days, they will pull all staff.
"We don't have the staff to make up for the shortfall," Brunk said. "We are literally in crisis mode. We thought we were in crisis mode six months ago; we haven't seen anything yet."
As Brunk's fundraiser came to a close, family members and friends dwindled out of the union hall. The protesters were long gone.
Brunk knows he is in a difficult position.
"In short order, we are going to have to close Hope Creek," he said. "In that scenario, our employees end up unemployed instead of having the opportunity to unionize with the new owner. On day one, they can have their signature card ready for the new owner. If we have to close the facility, that would not be an option.
"It would be bad for the residents and bad for the county."