Four candidates so far have declared they will run for Rock Island County state’s attorney in November 2020.
Following are the answers they submitted to questions about their qualifications and why they have chosen to run.
Kathleen Bailey, 62, Andalusia
Bailey is running as a Republican. For more information, visit her campaign website at KathleenBailey.org .
• What are your qualifications?
I have nearly 25 years of experience in the courtroom. I’ve handled nearly 30 felony jury trials, prosecuting sexual assault and physical abuse cases with no convictions overturned on appeal. Additionally, I’ve spent 21 years practicing family law, with many referrals from law enforcement and the Department of Children and Family Services, who knew I would get the job done.
Outside of my experience as a lawyer, I spearheaded the creation of the Children’s Advocacy Center, a Rock Island-based facility designed to reduce trauma to children who were victims of physical or sexual abuse. The center serves as a location for multidisciplinary teams to interview victims once, eliminating the practice of having youth victims retell their story multiple times to different agencies.
I was also appointed by the statewide director of the Department of Children and Family Services to serve for 10 years as a member of the Child Death Review Team. The multidisciplinary and multiagency team closely examines instances of child death and sets protocols in order to prevent similar cases and further protect children.
• Why are you running?
I’m a no-nonsense lawyer who is committed to the community and ready to make the office of the Rock Island County state’s attorney far more efficient and practical. I’m all about common-sense justice. I’ll use logic, along with my nearly 25 years of experience, to fight for the safety of all who live in Rock Island County.
I have committed my professional life to the protection of families and the enforcement of our laws. In addition to the extensive volunteer hours spent on the Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Death Review Team, I served on the board of directors for the Child Abuse Council and YWCA, and was one of the 100 honored by the YWCA at the 100th anniversary.
I’m dedicated to public safety, and I have a proven track record of putting perpetrators behind bars. I was endorsed by the Rock Island Fraternal Order of Police. Every person has the right to feel safe, no matter the neighborhood they live in.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
I won’t waste taxpayers’ valuable time and dollars. As a firm believer that the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office should be all about performance, I vow to manage my team to achieve maximum productivity, and I will cut out excessive spending on outsourcing.
I plan to:
- Establish case management standards so that cases are resolved in a timely manner.
- Create a new practice of only dismissing felony cases with my approval.
- Utilize data to ensure consistent penalties for similar offenses. I believe the penalty should match the crime regardless of the defendant’s wealth or ethnicity.
- Develop an online portal to hold the office accountable, unlike the current administration. The portal would allow people to leave anonymous comments on the office’s performance, so the office can continue to improve its performance and serve taxpayers efficiently.
- Launch a Veterans’ Court to help better serve those who have served our country bravely and diligently. A veterans’ court would enable Rock Island County to help those diagnosed with service-related illnesses, address those issues, and provide rehabilitation programs so veterans can rejoin the community.
• Anything else you want to add?
I have 25 years of experience that I can use to fight for the safety of all who live in Rock Island County. I’m committed to the community and ready to make the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office far more efficient. I believe everyone deserves their day in court, so they have the opportunity to fight for justice and feel safe in their community.
On the personal side, I live in Andalusia with my domestic partner of 15 years, Bill Stengel. We enjoy our dogs, golfing and boating.
Calvin Dane, 33, Rock Island
Dane is running as a Democrat. For more information, visit his campaign website at CalvinDane.com.
• What are your qualifications?
Having served in the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for more than three years, I know the issues facing the office and law enforcement. As an active member of our community, I know where our office can be more accountable.
• Why are you running?
A desire to be a public servant brought me to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. The realization that the problems facing our county require long-term focus and a stronger partnership with law enforcement and our community have inspired me to run.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
Rock Island County needs to be refreshed! I will work closely with the county board to avoid needless lawsuits or hiring outside law firms, because both waste taxpayer money. I will go after our community's most violent criminals, and I will institute programs that empower victims and address increasing juvenile criminality. Office policy will be smarter, not harsher, on issues of drug addiction and mental health. Let's REFRESH Rock Island County and move our community forward!
• Anything else you want to add?
I am the first attorney at work in the courthouse, and the last to leave. I remain a devoted member of the community — board member of Help Legal Aid, board member of Rock Island County Bar Association, member of Kiwanis, and a proud union member of Local 150. I'm a proud public servant who has dedicated my career to protecting and serving the citizens of Rock Island County, and if elected will always keep my door open to the public. We have a county full of hardworking people, doing their best to raise families and get by; I will work with their interests as my focus.
Herb Schultz, 59, Milan
Schultz is running as a Democrat. For more information, visit his candidate’s page on Facebook.
• What are your qualifications?
A former assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney, assistant Illinois attorney general and special prosecutor, I have over 32 years of courtroom experience as either a prosecutor or a criminal defense attorney. My courtroom experience includes handling hundreds of child abuse/neglect and juvenile delinquency cases, over 1,000 felony cases, hundreds of jury and bench trials, and more than 10 high-profile murder trials. As an assistant attorney general, I was involved with protecting consumers from fraud and abuse scams. In addition, as a private-practice attorney I have handled hundreds of civil cases, including divorces, wills and estates, adoptions, guardianships, small claims, and real estate.
Yet it is my life experience outside the courtroom that is my strongest qualification. I am actively involved in our community. A lifelong resident, I have spent over 30 years volunteering my time and resources to many local charities, and have served in leadership roles on various not-for-profit boards. These experiences have exposed me to many of life’s uglier realities. As president of the Rock Island County Council on Addictions, I saw firsthand the struggle people have with alcohol and drug addictions. I want to lead us to create more effective drug courts to break the cycle of addiction and restore the addicts to productive citizens. While president of Alternatives for the Older Adult, I witnessed the physical and financial exploitation too often inflicted on our elderly citizens. I will advocate for stronger enforcement and protection of our seniors against mistreatment and abuse.
A good state’s attorney must have a wide breadth and depth of experience and knowledge, which I uniquely possess through my extensive legal career.
• Why are you running?
Rock Island citizens need a strong advocate in the courtroom. I have over 32 years of legal experience and more than 50 years of life experience. My father was an active volunteer and exemplary community member while practicing law in Rock Island for decades, and he instilled those qualities and accountabilities in me. I have cared for aging parents, raised two amazing young men, and supported my community as an active volunteer, donating both time and resources. I have worked on behalf of those less fortunate and understand their challenges with our legal system. I have the experience and leadership to effectively defend and protect the people of Rock Island County, and the passion to do it because it has always been my home.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
As state’s attorney, I will listen to and protect victims of crimes. I will treat all members of the community with dignity and respect. I feel we must strengthen the relationships between members of the police force and members of the communities so they can work together to be most effective. I want to invest in and participate in treatment courts that reduce crime and incarceration. I will work to develop just and fair prosecution policies. I want to hold youths accountable for their actions without unnecessary incarceration. My goal is to focus on crimes that matter to our community: protecting our children, our seniors, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable populations.
• Anything else you want to add?
I like a good joke and a cold beer, and I appreciate the blessings of good health and happiness with my family and many friends.
I was born and raised in Rock Island and have lived in Milan for 26 years.
Dora A. Villarreal, 40, Rock Island
Villarreal is now serving as the state’s attorney. She was appointed to fill out the term of John McGehee, who became a county judge in May.
Villarreal is running as a Democrat. For more information, visit her campaign website at doraforstatesattorney.com.
• What are your qualifications?
I am a first-generation attorney in my family. Both of my parents immigrated to the United States from Monterrey, Mexico. I graduated from Alleman High School in 1998 and earned my bachelor's degree in business from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. I went on to study law at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., and returned to practice in the Quad-Cities. I started in a general practice with Katz & Nowinski in Moline and found my passion with criminal law at the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office. I have been practicing since 2008 was most recently an associate at Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham, where I handled both criminal and civil litigation.
My experience is mainly in litigation, and I have handled several homicides and other serious cases. I enjoy doing research, keeping up to date on recent case law and legislation, as well as litigating cases in court. I have also worked closely with our diversion courts, drug court and mental health court.
• Why are you running?
I am running because I enjoy public service and seeing our county thrive. I work hard and believe that it is more important than ever to ensure that our community is safe, that our law enforcement is safe, and that we are all working together to make our county the best it can be.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
- Focus on violent crimes, gun violence, gangs and dangerous car chases.
- Work together with all of our county departments to help process older cases and focus on the most serious offenders.
- Work with the courts and the community to help find resources for juveniles, addiction and mental health treatment.
- Provide quick and accurate legal information to our county departments and other elected officials.
• Anything else you want to add?
I have been an officer of the Rock Island County Bar Association for many years and became the first female president in 2017. I also have served as a member of the Prairie State Legal Services Committee, the Scott County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. I have been a Girl Scout troop leader, animal shelter volunteer, a certified yoga teacher, and a member of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens). I am bilingual and thankful for being able to assist our increasingly diverse community.
My husband, Nathaniel Nieman, is also the first attorney in his family, and specializes in criminal appeals and post-convictions throughout Illinois and Iowa. I have a 12-year-old daughter and lots of pets. This is my first campaign!